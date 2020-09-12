Most cases coming from these 5 states
Of the total cases of Kovid coming to India, 60% are from only five states. In Maharashtra, where the number of corona cases has crossed 10 lakh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are going to touch 5 lakh.
Delhi in top 5 in terms of deaths
According to Central Government figures, 69% of deaths from Corona have occurred in only 5 states. These include Delhi, the capital of the country. In Delhi, Kovid-19 cases were starting to decrease but for the last two weeks there has been a boom.
These states are also ahead in recovery
Where corona has the highest number of cases, recovery is also highest. These 5 states account for 60% of the country’s recovered patients.
India’s recovery rate 77.65%
According to MoHFW data, the recovery rate in the country is 77.65 percent, while the death rate is 1.67 percent. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,91,251 tests were recorded in India on Friday. A total of 5,51,89,226 tests have been done so far.
Will Corona continue to grow in India?
Will Corona continue to grow in India? This ‘prediction’ is frightening
.
Leave a Reply