Most cases coming from these 5 states Of the total cases of Kovid coming to India, 60% are from only five states. In Maharashtra, where the number of corona cases has crossed 10 lakh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are going to touch 5 lakh.

Delhi in top 5 in terms of deaths According to Central Government figures, 69% of deaths from Corona have occurred in only 5 states. These include Delhi, the capital of the country. In Delhi, Kovid-19 cases were starting to decrease but for the last two weeks there has been a boom.

These states are also ahead in recovery Where corona has the highest number of cases, recovery is also highest. These 5 states account for 60% of the country’s recovered patients.

India’s recovery rate 77.65% According to MoHFW data, the recovery rate in the country is 77.65 percent, while the death rate is 1.67 percent. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,91,251 tests were recorded in India on Friday. A total of 5,51,89,226 tests have been done so far.

Will Corona continue to grow in India? Will Corona continue to grow in India? This ‘prediction’ is frightening

Corona virus figures remain a cause of concern in 5 states of India. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the most affected states. According to the Union Ministry of Health, they are more than 60 percent participants in active cases. In the data released on Saturday morning, 97.570 cases of new Kovid-19 records were recorded in India. During this period, 1,201 patients died. The number of cases of Kovid-19 in the country has reached 46,59,984. So far 77,472 people have lost their lives due to this epidemic. Of the total cases, 9,58,316 are still active and are being treated. So far, 36,24,196 people have beaten the Kovid-19. Let’s take a look at the data of the five states most affected by Corona.