Balance from the Ministry of Health shows that by October 2023, 250,000 procedures had been carried out in Brazil

Tocantins, Sergipe, Piauí, Paraíba and Mato Grosso do Sul can clear their queues for surgeries in the SUS (Unified Health System), according to the Ministry of Health. Balance released by the organization shows that 250 thousand surgeries were performed in the country by October 2023 , that is, more than 70% of the target of the National Queue Reduction Program.

The ministry's expectation is that the new program will reduce patient waiting times for procedures that were delayed, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. The investment announced by the federal government is R$600 million. The ministry classifies coping with surgery queues as one of the biggest challenges facing the SUS.

The goal is to perform more than 500,000 surgeries in the list declared by the States. Among the most listed procedures are cataract surgery, gallbladder removal, hernia surgery, hemorrhoid removal and uterus removal. The program is valid for one year and can be extended for the same period.

With information from Brazil Agency.