We present 5 propositions about electric driving to an expert.

We are of course almost there, that point at which everyone realizes that electric driving is a good alternative to the car with a combustion engine. But is an electric car right for you?

In the accompanying video, together with a real EV expert, we look for the answers to 5 statements about electric driving. Wouter presents all 5 to Carlo van de Weijer, Director Smart Mobility TU Eindhoven.

The propositions are about 5 important themes surrounding electric driving. To make a good choice if you are considering switching from a fossil car to an electric car, correct information is essential. That is why we would like to let an expert speak this time. The statements are:

You can go from Amsterdam to Brussels without loading An electric car runs cheaper than a fossil car There are more than 107,000 charging points in the Netherlands Electric cars are just as safe as fossil cars An electric car is always more environmentally friendly than a comparable fossil car

A combination of topics that concern practical matters (costs, range) but also, for example, safety and sustainability.

