5 senators are running for state governors; if they win, their alternates will take the Senate seat.

Elections for the Senate have already been held, but the House may still have news with the 2nd round this year, which will take place on the 30th. Five senators are in the running for the governments of their states. They all still have 4 more years to run. Those who win will be replaced by alternates, causing changes in the composition of the Senate benches for next year.

In addition to partisan movement, the results can boost the women’s bench in the Senate. Three of the 5 senators running for state governors have women as first alternates. If they all inherit the seats, the projection for the women’s bench next year will rise from 10 to 13 senators, a higher number than in the current legislature.

This is the first time since 1990 that no senator has been elected to a state government in the 1st round. In all, 18 senators were candidates in 13 states this year.

See which are the states in which senators are running for government in the 2nd round:

alagoas: the senator Rodrigo Cunha (Union) competes with the current governor of the state, Paulo Dantas (MDB). First alternate: Dr. Eudocia (PSB).

Santa Catarina: the senator Jorginho Mello (PL) disputes the governorship with the former federal deputy Décio Lima (PT). First alternate: Ivete da Silveira (MDB).

How state elections can affect the benches

Depending on the result of the 2nd round in the states, 7 benches in the Senate may increase in size in relation to the current projection for the year 2023. The calculations take into account both the possibility of the senator running in the 2nd round of defeat, as well as substitution by the 1st substitute, in case of victory.



Senate Agency Projection carried out by Agência Senado

On October 2, ⅓ of the Federal Senate was renewed and, consequently, the parties that compose it as well. With the election of 27 new senators, between elected and reelected, the Upper House, so far, will be composed of 15 party legends as of 2023. The party with the largest number of representatives is the PL. Starting next year, there will be 13 members in the House.

Read below how the composition of the Senate was after the election in the 1st round:

With information of the Senate Agency.