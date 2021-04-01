Al Ain (WAM)

The United Arab Emirates University received a 5-star rating in the field of distance education, according to the QS Global Foundation, in addition to hosting the upcoming QS Maple 2022 conference.

Dr. Ghaleb Al-Hadrami Al-Braiki, Acting President of the University affirmed that the UAE University’s obtaining this evaluation from one of the largest international academic evaluation institutions enhances the university’s position and rooting its pioneering role in the educational process as a national institution through its keenness to develop its academic outputs and develop the mechanisms of programs and curricula It meets international standards on the one hand, and on the other hand it meets the requirements of national development from the academic outputs that students obtain in all disciplines that keep pace with the requirements of the times.

He added that the UAE University has achieved great success in the issue of distance education, by adopting many innovative options and solutions, which achieve the continuation of the educational process without any loss, but has contributed to opening broad horizons for education to broad horizons outside the traditional framework, by using technology techniques in an optimal way The university was able to overcome the difficulties and obstacles imposed by the Covid 19 pandemic, and it was necessary to find scientific and practical solutions to continue the educational process, and to prepare national cadres, faculty and students for this qualitative stage.

He said: “The university has been able to be a pioneer, rather a pioneer in this aspect, as it has the expertise and qualified human resources and an integrated infrastructure in the technological aspects, in order to continue developing this experience until it becomes one of the advantages of education for the next fifty years, which depends on enhancing creativity. And innovation in our ambitious national strategic plans and programs adopted by our wise and wise leadership. ”