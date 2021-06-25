M5S, Casaleggio: “Grillo-Conte? Different visions of the Movement emerge”

The clash between Giuseppe Conte and Beppe Grillo? “I think there are different visions of the Movement that are emerging. I don’t know the details of the negotiation between Grillo and Conte and I don’t know how far they have reached”. These are the words of Davide Casaleggio, son of the founding member of the Movement Gianroberto, president of the Rousseau association, speaking on Radio Capital. He then continued in a critical tone: “Conte’s ideas are not yet clear to me and I don’t understand why he kept this statute secret. It is not with a statute that a movement is made. It seems to me more an organization on the model of twentieth century parties than a “movement.”.

When asked “What is left of the M5S?” Casaleggio replies: “Surely the symbol, the principles so far are written in the statute and in the code of ethics but I guess they want to rewrite those too so we’ll see what’s left. Is it the hardest time? “Definitely yes. If the principles fail, people become disaffected”, he replies.

M5S, Casaleggio: “SkyVote? By statute it is possible to vote on Rousseau, possible appeals

SkyVote? “I do not know this platform, I cannot express a judgment. I can say about the legitimacy process of this vote. In the Statute it is written that the votes must be made on Rousseau and verified by Rousseau. This will apparently not happen and will expose you to possible appeals. “He also adds:”The theme of the two terms is one of the three principles we proposed on V-Day, in 2007, in the citizens’ law proposal. In my opinion it could be applied to the entire constitutional arc to involve citizens and prevent politics from perpetuating itself. It seems to me that Grillo also yesterday reiterated his point of view on the two mandates, fully in line with the principles of the Movement “.

M5S, Casaleggio: “It’s turning into something different”

Finally he concludes with these words: “I have expressed my thoughts several times on how the Movement is turning into something different in this last year. Until a year ago the principles were very clear, today less so and for this I have distanced myself from them “.