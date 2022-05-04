the universe of starwars is constantly growing. Thanks to Disney+, Lucasfilm and their creative minds, they have the perfect space to create endless stories starring familiar characters and some new faces. After the success that was The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi is positioned to take us back to a time beloved by fans of this series. However, this is only the beginning. With virtually infinite potential, Here we present the five Star Wars characters who need to star in their own live action series on Disney +.

5-. Ezra Bridger

Although many can argue that Ezra Bridger was already the protagonist of his series, being Star Wars Rebels, we all know that the end of the animated production did not mean the end of the story of this character. Like another candidate that we’ll talk about in a few moments, the young Jedi is an important part of the new saga that is being built in The Mandalorian. While Ezra is expected to have a role in the series of Ashokaa production focused only on this young man is necessary, and to clarify very well what happened to him after the battle for Lothal.

4-. Grand Admiral Thrawn

Similar to Ezra, the Star Wars series is slowly building a bridge to this character, with, again, Ashoka being the fundamental piece on this occasion. However, with Grand Admiral Thrawn there is a lot a live action series can cover. We are not only talking about his life after the battle for Lothal, but how he became one of the most important generals in the Empire, despite his tragic past. There are many avenues that a limited series can explore, and each one sounds very, very interesting. However, it seems that his destiny is to be “the Thanos” of the story that he started with. The Mandalorian.

3-. Qi’ra

Speaking of characters that we may only see as supporting characters forever, Qi’ra. Everyone will remember this character as one of the antagonists in Han Solo. Thanks to her relationship with the criminal world, as well as Darth Maul, it is likely that we will see this girl again in the future. Thanks to her relationship with the various unions that are in charge of transporting spices, a topic that was touched on in The Book of Boba Fett, there is a possibility to see more about it. Although a cameo from Emilia Clark, the actress in charge of this role, would be great in a second season of the Boba Fett show, a series focused on her role after the death of Drath Maul would be great, thus filling in several gaps about the period between the various trilogies.

two-. SCAR Squadron

Whenever we think of stormtroopers, images of a rather bumbling organization that seem to have no aim come to mind, a recurring joke in the Star Wars universe. In this way, it is necessary to have a series that changes this perception, and this is where the SCAR Squadron comes into play. Similar to The Bad Batch, this team of stormtroopers specializes in a particular aspect, such as bombs or piloting. In this way, a show focused on this team fulfilling various specific missions on behalf of the Empire, perhaps supporting the Inquisitors to hunt down Jedi, would be incredible.

one-. Galen Marek/Starkiller

So far we have talked about canon characters. However, if Grand Admiral Thrawn managed to escape from the expanded universe, nothing stops Disney and Lucasfilm from doing the same with Starkiller. The protagonist of two games, this anti-hero is everything Star Wars fans wanted to see at the time. A great story focused on hunting down the Jedi who were left alive after Order 66, betrayal, love and great lightsaber combat. Everything is already there, it’s just a matter of Dave Filoni and his team taking it. Several changes to the story would be necessary to adapt it to the new canon, but having a cloned character would not be something new.