The National Rehabilitation Center has identified five stages of addiction, starting with the first experience, then repeating the experience, misuse, dependence, and the continued deterioration of the patient’s condition until the stage of addiction, stressing that the earlier the treatment is, the better the chances of recovery.

The center also identified the eight most prominent signs that indicate a person’s addiction, which are: constant stress, absence from work, engaging in risky behaviors, including intravenous drug use, excessive spending of money, debts and financial problems, secrecy and lack of honesty, and neglect of the general appearance such as paleness of the face, redness of the eyes, and loss of consciousness. Weight, behavior change, change of friends, mood and sleep disorders.

He stated that addiction is a chronic disease that affects the brain and affects its structure and functions, stressing his keenness to spread awareness among all segments of society about the dangers of psychotropic substances and the disease of addiction, and to implement programs and initiatives that contribute to the prevention of this scourge.

The Center stressed that confidentiality is one of the basic principles of the National Rehabilitation Center, as the Center does not disclose the identity of its patient clients to any other party, and only the Center’s employees concerned with the treatment and recovery of patients can access and review patient data.

The National Rehabilitation Center's services are provided free of charge to all citizens, and any resident of the Emirates can request specialized advice from the National Rehabilitation Center, and the National Rehabilitation Center's specialists will contact it.

The center emphasized that addiction is a chronic disease that can be treated and cured, noting that there are many treatment programs that have proven successful in treating addiction.

The National Rehabilitation Center stated that it provides an integrated treatment program for all needs, starting from evaluation and sorting to the appropriate therapeutic level for the patient. It also provides precise medical supervision for an average of up to five days depending on the type of substance and the patient’s general health condition, after which the patient moves to the initial recovery stage, during which He undergoes a treatment program developed according to the patient’s needs, which includes psychological and behavioral therapy, rehabilitation and relapse prevention programs, and the patient receives treatment for comorbidities, whether organic or psychological, in addition to additional evaluation according to the recommendations of the treating team, for an average period of up to three weeks, and during this period, efforts are made to rehabilitate the patient. For community integration, and working to employ factors that support recovery, including family, friends, and the accompanying social environment.

After ensuring that the patient's condition allows for non-resident treatment, he is transferred to the outpatient clinic or day treatment according to the patient's needs. During this stage, the patient completes the rehabilitation and treatment program for a period ranging between four and 12 months, while confirming the need for continuous follow-up according to the recommendations of the treatment team.

The National Rehabilitation Center, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Councils at the Presidential Office, recently organized a dialogue session at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Al Wathba.

He stressed his keenness to encourage addiction patients to receive the necessary support in complete confidentiality, and to introduce visitors to the platform to the center, its services, and its local and global partnerships through interactive activities. The Center also participated in the Fourth Abu Dhabi Mental Health Conference, which was held recently, and presented its efforts and achievements in spreading community awareness about the dangers of psychotropic substances, the disease of addiction, and resisting the social stigma related to addiction.

The center, in cooperation with ADNOC Technical Academy, organized the awareness program for 2024, which includes a series of awareness workshops, which will be implemented throughout the current academic year, with the aim of educating students about the dangers of psychotropic substances.

The center stated that it seeks, through these workshops, to correct misconceptions and provide ways to prevent addiction, as the center and the therapeutic and rehabilitative services it provides were introduced in complete confidentiality during the first workshop, which included an interactive discussion from the attendees, and all questions and inquiries raised were answered.

• Several programs have proven successful in treating addiction.