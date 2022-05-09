The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office launched a media campaign to focus on the role and services of the National Rehabilitation Center, towards prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of addiction disease, during which it stressed that the center provides all treatment and rehabilitative services within a framework of confidentiality and privacy to meet the needs of customers, taking into account and respecting values.

The media office stated, on its official pages on social media platforms, that the center, which was established in 2002 under the directives of the late, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, represents a beacon of hope for addiction patients, both citizens and non-citizens, as it provides prevention and treatment services. and rehabilitation from addiction, conducts studies and research and implements community initiatives and awareness programs to increase knowledge and spread awareness about addiction.

He explained that the center provides 5 specialized and scientifically based quality services that include “behavioral therapy, medical treatment, psychological and cognitive therapy, service and social and family support, in addition to providing training programs through its training center, including specialized programs in treatments, and other professional programs for caregivers.” It also implements a number of community awareness programs with the aim of ending the social stigma around addiction, supporting policies and legislation supportive of treatment, community integration and treatment, and deepening understanding about international best practices in the treatment and prevention of addiction.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

