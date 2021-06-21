These are some of the soccer players from our country who promised the most a few years ago but they never managed to give the level what was expected of them:
At just 20 years old, he dazzled in his first year in the white team. Asensio is a footballer with incredible talent and quality, but he has never finished finding the consistency that makes him a star for good. In addition, he contributes very few goals to be an attacking man at Real Madrid. He has not even been called up for the European Championship after a gray year.
At only 21 years old, Morata was a Real Madrid player in his own right and made his debut with the senior team. He has gone through teams, in addition to the whites, of the stature of Juventus, Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid, and has not been consecrated in any of them. It is the focus of the criticism that the Red receives in this European Championship after two games with many failures in the face of goal
A case similar to Asensio’s is Isco’s. Being almost a teenager, he dazzled at Malaga for his quality and ability, and made the leap to Real Madrid. He was called to be one of the heirs of Xavi and Iniesta in our team, but he has remained in a mirage. At only 29 years old, he has offered a very low level, which has been ‘dragging’ for a couple of seasons, and Real Madrid wants to sell it at all costs. Nor has it sounded to go to the Eurocup.
The beginning of Jesé is similar to that of the previous players. Very young, he already stood out at Real Madrid who won La Décima in 2014, but a very serious knee injury cut short his career. He was never the same as when he started, and that he was one of the biggest stars in the lower echelons of the national team. It hasn’t even debuted as an absolute.
At the beginning of the last decade, Deulofeu was one of the great hopes of the Barcelona quarry and, yes, of the lower categories of the selection. However, something similar happened to Jesé (without injury). He never finished exploiting all the talent he pointed to when he was young and on many occasions it was attributed to his character. In fact, in 2014 he returned to Barcelona and before the start of the season a loan was already sought for him. At least in his case he did make his debut with the absolute, but he has come to nothing.
