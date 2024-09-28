Club Tigres UANL has become one of the best Mexican soccer clubs in the last 15 years, but before becoming one and having gone through a golden generation where they were multiple champions, very good soccer players passed through their ranks that many may not remember and who left their mark on the Mexican national team and Aztec football.
In the following list we remind you of five players who wore the Felines shirt, but although they did not leave a mark on the club, they did in their general career.
At the beginning of the century, Fields He was hired by the university team, in the only semester where he was there he played 17 games, and then left for Atlantean.
He arrived at the Nuevo León team in the 2008 Apertura, but unfortunately he arrived with Oscar Perezthe historic Mexican goalkeeper took over the title and a year later the goalkeeper would leave for Toluca.
He Chango Moreno RIP, he was one of the best Argentine forwards who came to Mexican football in recent years, passing through many clubs, one of them was the Nuevo León team, being a reinforcement of the Copa Libertadores 2006However, they were eliminated in the round of 16 by the Freedom from Paraguay.
The extraordinary Paraguayan attacker arrived at the San Nicolás de los Garzas team to reinforce them in the final phase of Copa Libertadores 2005but he was only able to see activity in three games and was unable to score goals.
After his brief time in European football with Deportivo La Coruña From Spain, the Mexican striker was repatriated by the feline team in the Clausura 2009, but in six games he was unable to score a goal and six months later he went back to his former club the Rebaño Sagrado.
