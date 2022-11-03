5 soccer players who no longer have a place in Chivas and must come out in this transfer market

Chivas experienced a new failure in the 2022 Opening of Liga MX, because despite making up the path in the middle of the semester, in the end it could not even qualify for the league for the title when eliminated by Puebla in the Repechagea team that was also exhibited by the America in the quarterfinals, which speaks of the bad moment that the rojiblanco team experienced.
After what happened, obviously there were big changes. First of all, thanks to Ricardo Pelaez as sports director, arriving in his place the Spanish Ferdinand Ironapart there was also a change in the technical direction, since Richard Chain departed to be replaced by Serbian Veljko Paunovića risky bet not knowing Mexican soccer.
Finally, the first casualties of the squad heading to Clausura 2023 were the captain Jesus Molina and the left side Michael Ponceboth terminating the contract to be free and be able to sign with the club they want.
Along with them there is no doubt that there are other elements that no longer have a place in the fold and should come out in this transfer market:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
No one can claim the desire that he has put on the field of play every time he has to participate, however, in the last semester he was very little used by the coaching staff to see how louis olives, Gilberto Sepulveda Y Jesus Chiquete they took ownership in the lower part. In addition to this, there is more talk about his off-field issues than about his performance on the field.
The Chicken supposedly he is one of the players who would be used as a bargaining chip and even interests other clubs such as Cruz Azul.
The same case happens with the other captain of the Sacred Flock, because of living great campaigns in previous years, his injuries and experience meant that the coaching staff did not take him into account other than to come on as relief and close the matches.
The squad is very rejuvenated and their leadership seems to have been unsuccessful this past year, so they should also leave, taking advantage of the fact that they would have a place in Rayados because the helmsman is supposedly interested Victor Manuel Vucetich.
The rojiblanco youth squad received many chances under the command of Vucetich, Thomas Boy Y Michel Leanobut when the team went into crisis he lost his place in the starting eleven, as other talented youngsters like Pavel Perez, Sebastian Perez Bouquet either Sergio Floresremaining only in a relief role.
At 29 years old, he could be used as a bargaining chip to continue gaining experience and see if he really deserves to continue having a place in Guadalajara.
Another element made in Verde Valle, but unfortunately it is not a solution when goals are needed.
The cello he is a great penalty taker, but when it comes to getting the goals in another way he has been left to duty, so much so that the fans have constantly messed with him and although he recently renewed his bond, he could also go out on loan like when he left for Monterey either Puebla.
The Herd urgently needs a true ‘killer’ on the front.
Many ask for the exit of Santiago Ormeno either Paolo Yrizarbut the first hardly lived his first semester without pain or glory, although perhaps a little more acclimatized could change everything, while the second arrived as a hidden reinforcement to the Tapatioseeking to be a solution up front, without receiving many chances in the first team.
Unlike them, the guy He already has much more time in the squad, forced to be a true pillar on the left side or as a winger, without fulfilling either of the two, because what is most remembered are his goals against William OchoaOther than that, nothing. Without forgetting that it has competition in both areas of the field, even more so if we take into account that Alexander Mayorga returns from his loan to Machineso his exit could serve for the arrival of a player with a high price.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#soccer #players #longer #place #Chivas #transfer #market
Leave a Reply