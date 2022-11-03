5 soccer players who no longer have a place in Chivas and must come out in this transfer market

After what happened, obviously there were big changes. First of all, thanks to Ricardo Pelaez as sports director, arriving in his place the Spanish Ferdinand Ironapart there was also a change in the technical direction, since Richard Chain departed to be replaced by Serbian Veljko Paunovića risky bet not knowing Mexican soccer.

Finally, the first casualties of the squad heading to Clausura 2023 were the captain Jesus Molina and the left side Michael Ponceboth terminating the contract to be free and be able to sign with the club they want.

Along with them there is no doubt that there are other elements that no longer have a place in the fold and should come out in this transfer market:

The Chicken supposedly he is one of the players who would be used as a bargaining chip and even interests other clubs such as Cruz Azul.

The squad is very rejuvenated and their leadership seems to have been unsuccessful this past year, so they should also leave, taking advantage of the fact that they would have a place in Rayados because the helmsman is supposedly interested Victor Manuel Vucetich.

At 29 years old, he could be used as a bargaining chip to continue gaining experience and see if he really deserves to continue having a place in Guadalajara.

The cello he is a great penalty taker, but when it comes to getting the goals in another way he has been left to duty, so much so that the fans have constantly messed with him and although he recently renewed his bond, he could also go out on loan like when he left for Monterey either Puebla.

The Herd urgently needs a true ‘killer’ on the front.

Unlike them, the guy He already has much more time in the squad, forced to be a true pillar on the left side or as a winger, without fulfilling either of the two, because what is most remembered are his goals against William OchoaOther than that, nothing. Without forgetting that it has competition in both areas of the field, even more so if we take into account that Alexander Mayorga returns from his loan to Machineso his exit could serve for the arrival of a player with a high price.