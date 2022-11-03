Monterey Striped It failed in the contest that concluded, since despite being the most millionaire squad in Mexican soccer, once again it could not impose conditions and ended up falling in the semifinals.
Now, those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich seek to get rid of the thorn in the coming year, although there are 5 players who must leave the club. Here we present to you who they are.
5. Jesus Gallardo
One of the players who has to leave the club is Jesus Gallardo. The Mexican winger and national team needs a change of scenery to grow football-wise. Loved or hated, with him there are no half measures.
4. Cesar Montes
Defender Today Cesar Montes He is one of the most outstanding Mexican defenders of the moment. His departure could be given to another squad of the so-called ‘greats’ of national football. He has his place assured in the World Cup and needs to leave Rayados to have a chance to go to the Old Continent.
3. Maximilian Meza
The player Maximilian Meza It has been left to duty in the royal complex. He is the most expensive of the squad commanded by ‘King Midas’, with a leg market cost of 8 million dollars.
However, his performance on the pitch has been mixed and he has yet to give that last stretch to consolidate himself in the club,
2. Rodolfo Pizarro
What a year of Rudolph PizarroSince his departure from Chivas he has never been the same again and it has been difficult for him to recover that level of play that was known in his beginnings and beyond 2017.
His time at Rayados de Monterrey has been with more sorrow than glory and he is one of those who earns the most, for which he must leave the institution.
1. Rogelio Funes Mori
Without a doubt, the best player in the history of Rayados de Monterrey is Rogelio Funes Mori. The Argentine striker has written his name in gold letters in the royal team, however, his cycle in the club has ended, and in fact, a considerable sector of fans has requested his departure from La Pandilla.
