This weekend the tenth commitment of the Concacaf qualifier will take place towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, it will be this Sunday, January 30, that the Mexican national team will receive Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium to face the duel.
Both teams come from winning their respective games on date 9, while the Tricolor is in third position with 17 points, the Ticos are in fifth position with 12 points and want to defeat Mexico to get into the fight for a place in the next World Cup.
For this reason, a complicated confrontation is expected for those led by Gerardo Martino, as it is a transcendental duel for the rest of the World Cup qualifying round. And for this reason, it will be important to keep an eye on certain elements of Costa Rica and in the following list we name some of them.
The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper is the best goalkeeper in Concacaf and is obviously always a tough nut to crack whenever he finds himself between the three posts. So the Mexican offense will have to be very fine-tuned to beat the Tico.
The central defender has had to assume the responsibility of covering the vacancy of Oscar Duarte who suffered an injury and had to be absent from these commitments, so Waston is the couple of bald to keep the defense in good shape. Also, that he is an experienced player with 34 years of age.
He is one of La Sele’s most experienced defenders, at 29 years of age he has forged himself in recent years in Major League Soccer as one of the safest and most portentous defenders in the league, although defense is not a strong point that characterizes the league, the level has increased with the arrival of great offensive players who have made the defenders work even harder.
The captain was the author of the score that gave Costa Rica the victory over Panama on the previous date, the experienced veteran is quality and guaranteed delivery and against Mexico his stay cannot go unnoticed.
The forward of the Rayados de Monterrey is usually a fixture in the Costa Rican offense and in his best moments he is essential for his team and appears in the most anticipated moments. So he is a player who is known to make a difference.
