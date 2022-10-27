And a sports report for the British newspaper “Daily Star” highlighted 5 football players, who admitted their suffering from excess weight:

Eden Hazard

The Belgian star admitted that he gains some extra weight when he takes a vacation and misses the football pitches, as he said in a newspaper interview: “I will not hide it, but when I am on vacation, I am on vacation.”

Hazard was not on the field in 3 matches, after 57 minutes he participated in against Shakhtar in Warsaw in the Champions League, and then a quarter of an hour in Germany, while he did not appear in the league for a month and a half since the September 11 match against Mallorca.

Luke Shaw

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw has long been the subject of criticism from the “Red Devils” fans for his slow movement on the field due to his weight.

Shaw was left out of the United starting line-up for a while after a poor start to the season.

Willian

Willian appeared after signing for Arsenal from Chelsea on a free transfer, looking a little chunky, but he has looked in good shape in terms of performance since his return to the Premier League.

Gonzalo Higuain

A picture of Higuain was widely shared in his first appearance for Juventus during a friendly match against West Ham just days after he moved from Napoli for €90m, and he does not look completely fit, as he appeared to be clearly overweight.

Kasper Schmeichel

According to the “Daily Star”, Schmeichel was concerned about his body fat percentage after joining Nice in the French League from Leicester.