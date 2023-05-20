As we age, one of the most difficult challenges is experiencing cognitive decline. According to research, comprehension, memory and reasoning skills can begin to decline from the age of 45, in the middle of life. It’s part natural aging face certain level decline in our cognitive abilities.

However, there are certain warning signs to pay attention to if the cognitive decline occurs too quickly or much sooner than expected. The Eat this, not that website shares five red flags that your brain is aging faster than you think, so you know exactly what to look for.

Read on to discover the five warning signs that your brain is aging faster than you think. And when you’re done, don’t miss The 5 Worst Daily Habits For Your Brain As You Age.

you’re losing your balance

Flexibility and strength are two crucial aspects of balance. Both are necessary to ensure that your body stays upright, explains UCLA Health. Research shows that balance begins to decline starting in middle age, around age 50.

Having difficulty maintaining balance it may be due to reduced muscle mass (which can be improved by strength training). However, losing your balance can also be a warning sign that something else is going on in your brain.

You have problems with movement and lose coordination

Another warning sign that something may be going on in your brain is having problems with movement and losing coordination. Pay attention to your ability to have control over your own movements or to perform “precise movements.”

According to the Institute for Excellence in Social Care, some of the typical early symptoms of dementia include difficulties with coordination and recognition, disorientation, memory problems, and a deterioration in your communication skills.

You forget words or experience memory loss

It is natural to forget a few words from time to time. However, if you notice this happening more often than usual, be aware that your body could be signaling that something is wrong.

In addition, it is also common to forget some things from the past from time to time. But if you find out that you are losing long-term memory or unable to form short-term memoriesit could mean that something is going on in your brain.

You find it difficult to perform daily tasks

We all find it difficult to motivate ourselves to perform tasks and finish them. But if tasks like completing your taxes, balancing your bank account, or paying your bills seem more laborious and challenging than usual, that’s something to keep in mind.

You experience mood swings

Another important function of the brain is to experience and regulate your mood. Life in general can trigger mood swings. stay tuned if you experience sudden changes in your feelings and behavior. Unexplained mood swings may be a sign that you should talk to your doctor.

