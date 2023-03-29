And the “Your Tango” website published the top 5 signs that reveal a person who suffers from a pathological state of anger, which may require real intervention and a major change:

Crazy driving : This is one of the most prominent signs of an angry person, who does not think of anyone but himself on the road, and is usually characterized by inconvenience and recklessness.

Engaged in a heated debate every day People who suffer from acute nervousness engage in a heated discussion at least once a day. Sometimes the person who cannot deal with his nervousness searches for a way out of negative thoughts such as screaming and quarrels.

Cursing continuously Repeating insults continuously, more than the average person, is a sign of excessive anger and agitation.

Loss of trust in friends The feeling that everyone will let you down is one of the most prominent signs of a person who suffers from excessive anger.

Sarcasm is a way of jokingAn angry person resorts to sarcasm more than joking, because it often serves as a mask for aggression and hostility.