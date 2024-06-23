Technical expert Engineer Mohammed Al Shehhi warned of the spread of fake video clips, created using advanced artificial intelligence techniques, which simulate reality in a way that is difficult for non-specialists to distinguish, stressing the need to enhance awareness of ways to detect the falsity of these clips, to prevent falling into the trap of falsifying the truth.

He said that the first sign that reveals fake videos is that the lips do not match the spoken words, due to the difficulty of merging the real sound with the edited video, in addition to the difference in tone of voice from the real tone, with the presence of unnatural or inconsistent background noise.

He added that the second sign includes human inconsistencies, such as inconsistent lighting on the person’s face or surroundings, and shadows may be unnatural. Inappropriate blinking in the eyes may also occur, or not occur at all. He continued that the third sign is the presence of inconsistencies in the texture of the skin, especially the edges of the face.

The fourth sign is that the video content shows behavior that is not typical of the target character as a result of the deep fake. Finally, inconsistent body and facial movements, as it is observed in videos modified through artificial intelligence, the presence of rigid or blurry movements around the face, especially during sudden or rapid movements.

Al Shehhi stated that the fakery technology in video clips is not limited to changing people’s faces, but rather it can create completely artificial characters, starting from the face to realistic voices and movements, and these characters can appear as social media influencers, and real users interact with them and publish fake content. , which makes it difficult to distinguish between real and virtual reality, such as creating an influential character who provides incorrect medical advice, etc.

He continued that deep fake videos can be detected through advanced tools and applications that use artificial intelligence techniques to examine the content and provide the degree of probability that it is fake, adding that these tools allow analyzing images and videos and providing accurate reports about their authenticity.