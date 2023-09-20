The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority warned of five signs that indicate the presence of a fraudulent call scam, calling for caution, especially if the fraudsters do not succeed in identifying themselves or confirming their identity appropriately, and do not disclose personal and banking data to others.

The authority indicated that the signs are: “urgentness,” as the caller aims to make you believe that there is an emergency situation that requires you to take urgent measures.

and “Request for Money,” where the caller requests immediate financial assistance. And “requesting disclosure of personal information,” where scammers ask for sensitive data or personal details. And “Caller ID impersonation,” where the number detector feature may display the name or number of a familiar organization. Finally, “receiving a call from unverified sources,” as the scammers cannot confirm their identity.

As part of its efforts to raise awareness of cybercrimes, the Authority stressed the importance of individuals protecting themselves from phone fraud, as the person must be in a constant state of alert by checking every call and reporting any suspicious calls to protect his money and personal information.

The authority warned that cybercriminals continue to resort to more sophisticated methods, including the use of artificial intelligence to impersonate specific people, warning of unknown calls that ask you to transfer money or share personal information, or if the caller is unable to confirm his identity appropriately. .

She pointed to the importance of protecting personal data, that is, data that revolves around a specific or identifiable person and is of great value, so it deserves the utmost attention, calling on individuals to protect their data by using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and beware of phishing attempts.

In another context, the Authority stated that with the increasing spread of technology and the Internet in our daily lives, cybercrimes have become a source of concern for families.

Although protecting children from cybercrime may seem like a difficult task, she stressed that there are steps parents can take to protect them.

She called on parents to explain the importance of not sharing personal information online, avoid allowing them to use the Internet without supervision, activate the parental control feature on the devices their children use, encourage children to use different passwords for their accounts and change them frequently, and educate them not to click on links from sources. Unknown.

The authority warned of the negative effects of violent video games on children, noting that “it is a world rich in entertainment, excitement, and educational opportunities, but it carries with it many negative effects,” providing some advice to protect children while playing their favorite games.

She stated that “video games depend on age, so it is important to be careful to choose games that are appropriate for the child’s age, and avoid buying or downloading violent video games for young children,” advising that educational games and intelligence games be downloaded on children’s devices, and preferred over other violent and purposeless games. And keep electronic gaming devices away from the children’s room.

• Cybercriminals use artificial intelligence to impersonate specific people.

• Caution must be taken if the fraudster does not succeed in identifying himself or confirming his identity appropriately.