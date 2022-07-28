Both the Argentine coach Ferdinand Ortiz What Miguel Layun and other players, they know that they must start to get better results in Aztec football and one of their problems continues to be the attack, despite the arrival of the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez.

It should be remembered that the Colombian Roger Martinez He was injured and will be away from the courts for a long time, so there are players that the Eagles would like in the final part of the transfer market.

The Betis are willing to let him go, but the man from Villahermosa is not happy or convinced by the clubs that are looking for him, even though he knows that he is risking his chances of going to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Among your options are Almeria, Vallecano Ray Y Majorcabut if his desire is to at least catch up, the best thing would be to return to Coapa, to raise his level again, apart from his quality he is known because when he puts on the national team jersey he contributes a lot.

There is no doubt that he could be a starter, whether playing as a winger or midfielder.

At 35 years old, the striker is already being sought by clubs like Valencia either Inter de Milanwhich speaks to the quality he still maintains and what he could do by commanding an attack.

Unlike Little Head Rodriguez, Mertens he is in shape because he still saw minutes with the Parthenopeans and it would be a great bet to combat the lack of goal.

The Uruguayan performs as a winger and has the ease of being able to move on either of the two bands by handling both profiles, being one of the important players in LAFC.

Rodriguez had a brief passage in the Old Continent with the Almeria from Spain before returning to the mlsalthough at 22 years old he can still exploit his potential more.

After entering the irregularity with the Zulte Waregemthe midfielder announced that he would be willing to return to the MX League either mls in order to catch regularity, because he still dreams of defending Mexico.

In the past the America He has already repatriated some Aztecs and could do so with his youth squad, who at 26 years old can still straighten his path. It would be a good bet for the midfield and generate internal competition.

The Uruguayan put an end to his relationship with him Man Utd and it is true that you want to stay in Europe thinking of the Qatar World Cuphowever, it is known that in the American continent they searched for it Boca Juniors Y Toluca.

America You could make a great effort to try to convince the network breaker, because they can assure you ownership without any problem.