In any case, here are five signings that Coapa’s men would like very well:

In the last year, the Peruvian has had outstanding performances, being part of the best defense of the semester, which at the same time became champion, and Atlas is always accessible when it comes to letting players go.

Of not being able to close any of those desired by the Argentine coach Santiago SolariThe Inca team may be a good option, apart from having leadership, a quality that the Indiecito wants for its defenders.

Due to all this, that is where the Brazilian could come in, who has emerged as one of the best in his position, added to the fact that he has the leadership desired by the helmsman, a great aerial game and knows how to emerge victorious in hand-to-hand .

The footballer of Santos Laguna could perfectly fulfill everything necessary to reach the Nest, in addition, it cannot be ignored that the lagoon painting has been something like the quarry of the America in recent years sending several of his figures.

The Ecuadorian is going through the best stage of his career, because once he left Blue Cross he found his best version with León, where he has become an idol and has been transcendental for the latest achievements of the emerald club.

If the Eagles want an unbalancing man who knows how to make plays and is not fought with the goal, El Ángel Exterminador is the best option.

Thanks to the few so many of your network breakers Roger Martinez, Federico Viñas Y Henry Martin, those of Coapa stayed on the road during the CONCACAF Champions League and the League, where it is vital that these players appear to achieve the task.

The Argentine from Atlético San Luis scored nine goals, the same as the Uruguayan Nicolas Lopez from Tigers, which catapulted them as the top scorers of the semester. The South American has a great header, good ball hitting and could fit very well in the box. Solari.

Without so many reflectors, the youth squad Red and black It was an important piece for the technician Diego Cocca, being immovable in the starting eleven, thanks to his continuous back and forth, apart with 25 years he still has a long future ahead of him.

The tapatío could become a good competition for Sánchez or could even remove him from the starting box.