The Eagles of America have made the arrival of the Chilean official Diego Valdes, from Santos Laguna, but they could still add new additions, there are both national and international rumors.
In any case, here are five signings that Coapa’s men would like very well:
There are several names that have come to light to reach the Nest, in the case of defenses, a position that the same fans note quite weak due to the losses of play of Emmanuel Aguilera, Bruno valdez Y Sebastian Cáceres.
In the last year, the Peruvian has had outstanding performances, being part of the best defense of the semester, which at the same time became champion, and Atlas is always accessible when it comes to letting players go.
Of not being able to close any of those desired by the Argentine coach Santiago SolariThe Inca team may be a good option, apart from having leadership, a quality that the Indiecito wants for its defenders.
After being exhibited at Grita México 2021, it is known that a Solari they are not very happy Aerie, Valdez Y CáceresAs the three were very slow, apart from the fans constantly attacked them by saying that they did not have the quality to be part of the squad.
Due to all this, that is where the Brazilian could come in, who has emerged as one of the best in his position, added to the fact that he has the leadership desired by the helmsman, a great aerial game and knows how to emerge victorious in hand-to-hand .
The footballer of Santos Laguna could perfectly fulfill everything necessary to reach the Nest, in addition, it cannot be ignored that the lagoon painting has been something like the quarry of the America in recent years sending several of his figures.
One of the requests that El Indiecito has made the most since last semester was the arrival of a right winger, since the Ecuadorian could not be counted on Renato Ibarra and the rest of the options did not please him.
The Ecuadorian is going through the best stage of his career, because once he left Blue Cross he found his best version with León, where he has become an idol and has been transcendental for the latest achievements of the emerald club.
If the Eagles want an unbalancing man who knows how to make plays and is not fought with the goal, El Ángel Exterminador is the best option.
Incredibly, the scorers of the America turned out to be players out of the forward position, such as winger Salvador Reyes or the midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo.
Thanks to the few so many of your network breakers Roger Martinez, Federico Viñas Y Henry Martin, those of Coapa stayed on the road during the CONCACAF Champions League and the League, where it is vital that these players appear to achieve the task.
The Argentine from Atlético San Luis scored nine goals, the same as the Uruguayan Nicolas Lopez from Tigers, which catapulted them as the top scorers of the semester. The South American has a great header, good ball hitting and could fit very well in the box. Solari.
Another of the great doubts he had Solari Throughout the semester it was the right side, as there was little consistency on the part of Jorge Sanchez, who has had ups and downs throughout his career and reproaches from the fans.
Without so many reflectors, the youth squad Red and black It was an important piece for the technician Diego Cocca, being immovable in the starting eleven, thanks to his continuous back and forth, apart with 25 years he still has a long future ahead of him.
The tapatío could become a good competition for Sánchez or could even remove him from the starting box.
