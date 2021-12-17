For now it is only known that in the royal box they could come out Jesus Dueñas, Carlos Salcedo or Hugo Ayala, in addition to the already confirmed drop of the Ecuadorian Jordan sierra and the colombian Francisco Meza, without forgetting that Jesus Angulo It is already tied as reinforcement.

Here are five signings that would be great for the university club:

It is known that the azulcrema youth squad does not enter into the coach’s plans Santiago Solari and that has made The lice keep it in mind because you know his great ability in midfield.

In San Nicolás de los Garza they want to start rejuvenating the team with Mexican players and the Olympic medalist is a good option to generate internal competition and initiate this transformation.

La Muralla acts as a central defender, but can also be qualified as a left-back, a position that the board is looking for because in the last semester they had to qualify that way. Carlos Salcedo Y Javier Aquino.

Added to this, the central defense did not live up to expectations with certain mistakes made by different elements, so the South American could strengthen the area with his presence.

In the past, the person born in Iguala was already under the command of the Louse, so a possible arrival would not seem unreasonable, taking into account that with his 21 years he still has a lot of potential.

In this way, he would reinforce the lower part of the team and without the need to look for a foreign position, which he could use for another position.

For a long time La Liebre was under the observation of the great Aztec football teams, including the royal teams, as he was one of the best in his position as a right winger, as long as he was not injured.

Surely Herrera He would find a good fit for the South American in his ranks, especially to prevent other players from trusting themselves and because he knows him perfectly.

The felines do not have a left end as functional as Takeshi, because that place is of Javier AquinoHowever, the years must already weigh on the Mexican and for this reason they would seek to rejuvenate that area so that it does not feel immovable.

It might seem difficult for the South American to leave the Bajío box for the cost of his letter, but it is known that in the north they are used to throwing out tickets.