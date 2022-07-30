Despite the losses that the team has due to the injuries of the Argentine goalkeeper Stephen Andradathe Ecuadorian Joao Rojas (who lost the entire tournament), the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre and the Colombian Duvan Vergara (registered with stripe2), The gang He has been able to cope with things.

Each of its lines is well formed, but in any case some signings would not go wrong with the royal club:

To this must be added that he was part of the minor categories of the Mexican teamleaving CONCACAF under-17 champion and runner-up in the world of the category in 2013.

The multi-champion with the Guerreros and El Tricolor could be a good catalyst in the team of Victor Manuel Vucetichin order to encourage internal competition and prevent someone from being careless.

Ownership of the plant belongs to Cesar Montes Y Hector Morenothe latter already a veteran and who could be put under pressure if they bring a younger one, who also competes with the Chilean sebastian vegas.

The Paraguayan is one of the center-backs that has made the most noise to arrive on Mexican soil, since in the past he aroused the interest of Necaxa, tigers Y Blue Crossso La Pandilla could take the opportunity to bring him into their ranks.

At the age of 22, the defense of Cerro Porteno It has a high probability of leaving for the Old Continent and could use the Aztec league as a springboard.

The right back is 34 years old, but he could still give his last breath, since he has extensive experience, knows Mexican soccer well and could be a constant change for the Colombian Stephan Medinasince they don’t have another player that has exactly that profile.

It would be a risky bet, but you would not have to spend much on his signing because he is in free status.

Another element that has constantly sounded to reach Aztec football is the Uruguayan jewel, who plays as a striker, but can perform in the same way as a right winger and thus prevent the joker your rest on your laurels.

In fact, it is mentioned that Monterrey had rapprochements with the Montevideo National to be able to sign him in the last transfer market.

The defender is 1.88 meters tall, with a good aerial game both in defense and attack, without forgetting that he is an international with the Paraguay.

He has European experience after defending the jersey of the West Ham United Y Dynamo Moscowso it could be done with ownership next to the Puppy Mountains.