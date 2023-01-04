The winter transfer market has officially opened on January 1 and will end until the end of the month, so a few hours after the Clausura 2023 tournament starts, Club América has made very few moves.
So far he has only made two contracts, the goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon and the defender Israel ReyesFurthermore, it has only terminated Guillermo Ochoa and although it seems imminent that Bruno Valdez He will be the one chosen to vacate an Untrained position in Mexico, the official version is still missing.
In this way, in the following list we name five players who should still be signed or at least be taken into account by the cream-blue team to have a better squad.
It became official that Luis Chavez He did not want to sign with Monterrey to maintain his dream of being signed by a European team in the remainder of the winter market, however, if an offer does not arrive, it would be a good time to knock on the door, because surely no other team will have the economic power to sign him, taking into account that Rayados will surely not return to the bid.
With the possible departure of Richard Sanchezthe Eagles must think about reinforcing their midfield and what better way to do it than with a great Mexican prospect to, in addition, clear NFM places and go nationalizing the squad and especially the starting eleven that could well be a reinforcement of that category.
The ‘Tooth‘ He is not being valued in the San Nicolás de los Garza team and a change of scenery would do him good and surely in the Águilas he could make that leap in quality that he can make knowing his quality.
The cream-blue team needs more internal competition on the right side, after Lara he is the only one who has been responding in the position. and the player of los angeles galaxy it’s a good option.
It is evident that the alleged interest of America in Navas It was a mere rumor, but it would not be unreasonable to ask for a reinforcement of that level for the goal, after the departure of ochoa. It still seems very premature and surely, although he has stopped being a starter at PSG, he surely still receives a large salary that would be very difficult for the Eagles to afford, but it is clear that they have to go for a goalkeeper, since it is almost certain that Oscar Jimenez will be as owner and Malagon as substitute.
