Club Deportivo Guadalajara has not known victory since the last tournament playoff, since then six official matches have passed without knowing what it means to win with two defeats and four draws.
After the first four days of the Apertura 2022 tournament it seems that there will be no news with the team of Richard Chain and the three reinforcements (Young, Gonzalez Y Ormeno) they did have made no difference so far.
At this point it is practically a fact that the directive of the rojiblanco team has already closed ranks and although there is little more than a month to go before the transfer market closes, they no longer contemplate investing more money in the squad.
For that reason, in the following list we name five reinforcements that would fall wonderfully in the Sacred Herd today if they continue to keep their wallets open.
The soccer player born in Chula Vista, California, is currently a figure in the North American championship with the F.C. Cincinnatiadding 11 goals and four assists in 22 games in the 2022 season.
Apparently these numbers caught the attention of Guadalajara to reinforce the team this tournament due to the injury of Jose Juan Maciasbut finally decided on Santiago Ormenobut in the absence of young strikers he remains a top prospect.
The 24-year-old multifunctional left-back only has six months left on his contract with Tigres UANL, and in the feline team he only continues to get more and more dusty due to the lack of opportunities, in the Flock and given his characteristics he could look better way in a team like Guadalajara that has been giving many opportunities to young people.
At 26 years old, the central defender has spent his best years on the bench of the San Nicolás de los Garza team or on loan to other teams.
Another multifunctional defender of the university cadre does not receive the opportunities that he would like and with the Guadalajara team he could stand out, in a generational change, because Hiram Wed Y Antonio Brisenothey couldn’t put together a good duo that even the homegrown players have beaten them.
The 22-year-old winger from Veracruz also belongs to the Tigres, but due to the overpopulation of attackers it is very difficult for him to receive minutes and although lately Michael Herrera has given him opportunities, it is very difficult for him to be a starter in the short-medium term.
The rojiblanco team has already suffered enough due to the lack of attackers who respond and Fulgencio It has characteristics that make us think that it could stand out in the club.
The attacking midfielder could cover the qualities that he held at the time Rudolph Pizarro and that the chivahermanos have so much appreciation, in Cruz Azul and now in Xolos he has not received the opportunities that have been expected and with the Flock he could highlight his qualities.
