The Liga MX transfer market is still open and will be open until September 14. Teams like Tigres will be able to take advantage of this period to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the Apertura 2024. The UANL team has not made any major moves in this transfer window, but its board still has time to surprise the fans and bring back a bombshell.
Below we present some footballers who are on the market and who could be a good option for Tigres:
Although the Mexican footballer’s priority is to remain in European football and seek promotion to La Liga with Almería, it is no secret that Montes is on Tigres’ radar. ‘El Cachorro’ is a great option since he does not occupy a foreigner’s spot and showed a good level in the Copa América. The problem would be the demands of the Spanish team, since they would seek close to 14 million dollars for their player, a figure well above the market.
The midfielder is still defining his situation with AEK Athens. Pineda’s priority is to return to Mexico, but the offers from Monterrey have not convinced the Greek club’s board. The felines could get into the fight for the midfielder and add to their squad a versatile player who can play as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and winger.
Portales is a player who does not have much attention, but who has done well in European football. The centre-back plays for Dundee in the Scottish league and could be a good option to reinforce the defence, the weakest area of the feline team.
The Mexican midfielder took a risk by going to Russian football, but it has not had the expected results. Tigres could try to repatriate the Mexican national team player with an offer that is irresistible. They would win over a player with great touch and good dynamics.
Guido Rodríguez has been mentioned as one of the possible Tigres reinforcements for this tournament. The Argentine is one of the most attractive free agents on the market and has experience in Liga MX. To bring him in, the feline board will have to make an offer that cannot be refused and free up a foreigner’s spot, since they currently have no free spots. The candidates to leave are Samir and Luis Quiñones.
In case Tigres were looking to break the market with a bombshell, names such as Adrien Rabiot, André Gomes, Anthony Martial, Memphis Depay, Wissam Ben Yedder, Iker Muniain, etc. are listed in the free agency.
