Yesterday, the Monterrey Football Club fell 2-0 against Austin FC, unleashing the anger of many of its fans who no longer seem to fully trust Fernando’s project: ‘Tano’ Ortiz, despite the fact that, in the league tournament, Rayados has nine out of twelve possible points.
Although the strong bet of the Albiazul directors seems to be the Mexican attacking midfielder Orbelín Pineda, the areas of opportunity that the Gang has presented at the start of this semester would make us think that they could also try to sign a quality center forward, before the registrations close.
In this 90-minute article, we will share with you 5 transfer options that Rayados de Monterrey should still consider:
Michail Antonio is a thirty-four-year-old Jamaican footballer who plays as a centre forward. He currently plays for West Ham United and is valued at four million euros.
Anthony Martial is a twenty-eight-year-old centre forward who used to play for Manchester United and is currently without a club. His salary is valued at ten million euros.
Ben Brereton Díaz, a Chilean national, is twenty-five years old and is valued at eight million euros. He plays as a left winger, which is another of the positions that Rayados is questioning.
Fidel Ambriz plays as a center for the Panzas Verdes del León. He is Mexican, he is only twenty-one years old and his salary is valued at four and a half million dollars.
Orbelín Pineda plays as an attacking midfielder for AEK in Greece. He is Mexican, twenty-eight years old and his salary is valued at seven million euros.
