The transfer market is drawing to a close and as for Cruz Azul Football Club, they could still add more reinforcements to balance out the central defender’s absences. Carlos Salcedothe steering wheel Rodrigo Huescas and possibly the one on the far right Uriel Antuna.
In the case of players not trained in Mexico, the sky-blue team already has the spots occupied by the nine elements allowed as of this 2024 Apertura Tournament, so they will have to go for Mexican players.
In the following list we mention five players that the Máquina Celeste could consider to reinforce the aforementioned positions.
The Mexican central defender has attracted the attention of many clubs since the last tournament thanks to his role with the Rayos, so the young defender would be a great option to reinforce the Celeste’s central defense.
He ‘Cinnamon‘ is a player who could cover the loss of Huescas and the possible departure of AntunaThe player has returned to his best level that he once showed with the Sacred Flock and could be a good reinforcement for those positions.
The young promise of the Rayos has been in the sights of the Máquina Celeste for several tournaments, but the board refuses to lose him, but it should be now or never for the Celeste team and at this time that they are investing they should go for this promising winger.
The Mexican footballer no longer has a place in the AEK AthensThe attacking midfielder is being offered to Mexican football clubs and could fit in well with La Máquina. It is worth remembering that he has played for Chivas and Monterrey, so he knows what it is like to play in demanding teams.
The player has been linked with the team for months, but everything seems to indicate that it has been more of a rumor than anything else, however, the board should consider it and why not a possible exchange between the ‘Sorcerer‘ an element they have in their sights, but has been stalled for weeks.
