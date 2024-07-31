As has been the case in recent years, the board of directors of Club Deportivo Guadalajara has been disappointing in terms of signings. Every semester, quality reinforcements are expected in each position, but money has been the problem, as they are now only looking for players in the United States with dual nationality who can satisfy the fans.
Likewise, one or another signing of average quality, to compensate for the poor management of the sports management.
In this way, in the following list we name five footballers who should be considered by the red-and-white board to reinforce the squad before the closing of the current transfer market.
The young 21-year-old defensive midfielder of the Panzas Verdes has been wanted by the Rebaño Sagrado for a long time, but they have not been successful. With three years of experience, he is one of the captains of La Fiera and his growth is noticeable, so the board should invest once and for all in this player who is a great prospect.
The future of Pineda In Europe it is uncertain and although the player refuses to return to Mexico, the club should insist on the player, because although they have tried to seduce him in previous tournaments, they need more insistence or perhaps a better offer.
Amaury Vergara should swallow his pride and forgive PizarroIt is well known that the owner resents him because the player was part of the group that complained about the distribution of prizes in his previous stage, that is why they sold him, but currently that he spends his time jumping from club to club, they should reach an agreement because they both need each other.
The board wants to sign Cortizo even if it is until the last moment, but their finances do not allow it, so they are waiting for the income from television rights to complete his signing.
This is a pipe dream, but it doesn’t matter, the board should bid for one of the best Mexican forwards in history, Candle He has not played for more than a year and a half, he is a free agent and is in no hurry for his future in football.
Likewise, it does not seem possible that the player will leave the United States to return to Mexico, but taking into account that ‘Chicharito‘He is in Guadalajara, it would be simply epic if he helped in a possible negotiation, because having his two youth players as starters many years later would be simply extraordinary.
