Club América has a large and complete roster with all its places for Untrained Players in Mexico occupied for the rest of the year, however, the transfer market is not over yet and players could still leave if certain players decide so, it is worth remembering that tournament after tournament elements such as Sebastian Caceres, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Rodriguezamong other footballers have been linked with other clubs.
However, it seems very difficult for this to happen, so if no foreign players leave, if the blue-cream board decides to continue signing players, they will have to be Mexicans.
In this way, in the following list we mention five elements that the Coapa team could still consider to reinforce its squad.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It is true that the signing of the multi-functional Uruguayan midfielder fell through a few weeks ago for the blue-cream team, given his expensive price, but this option could be revived if Alvaro Fidalgo if he were to leave, that way a NFM position would be vacated and in the position it would leave an economic spillover that could bring the Uruguayan to Coapa.
The option of the Chilean attacker could remain in force in case of the departure of Brian RodriguezThe player has been linked with several foreign clubs and a possible departure would make the Eagles return to the bidding for the South American who plays in Russia, since there would be money, a position and a NFM spot available.
The multi-functional left winger can play in any position on the left wing, the 24-year-old Uruguayan player would be an excellent substitute for Brian Rodriguez if this will come from the club.
At just 21 years old, the defensive midfielder has already been a regular at La Fiera for three years and is already one of the team’s captains. However, no big team has dared to go after him, as he is a great prospect with a lot of future. The Águilas should keep an eye on him as he will soon be leaving Bajío.
The future of Pineda It is uncertain, but the reality is that he is one of the best Mexican footballers in his position and any team in Mexico would welcome him with open arms. The only problem is his cost, but the player has shown that he can respond to the trust with his speed, dribbling and playmaking. Las Águilas could invite him to their project if an offensive element were to leave.
#signing #options #América #Apertura
Leave a Reply