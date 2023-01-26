When you think of concerts in the US, we believe that Ohio is often at the top of your list. You might wonder what makes this city so important to musicians. We cannot claim with certainty, but we believe that the availability of venues, the accessibility of the territory, the musical history, and the climatic conditions for outdoor concerts are among the most significant factors.

Ohio is the center of music events in the USA, and we must say that bands often schedule several performances here during their tours.

Overall, we can say that Ohio is a place where there will be great concerts in 2023. In fact, interest in the performances of Brian Regan, Sam Adams, Firehouse, Earthquake, The 5th Dimension, and many others is growing every day. This is just the beginning of the series of great concerts in Ohio 2023.

However, today we’re here to remind you what a great place Ohio is for concerts, with a few events lined up in random order.

1. Beyoncé’s concert at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium

In 2018, Beyonce held a legendary concert in Cleveland. She performed alongside Jay-Z as part of the OTR II Tour. The previously popular couple also performed in 2014, and what is unique about them is that Beyoncé is always the star of the concert, and Jay-Z tries to follow her in her unusual performance.

No matter how talented he is, Beyoncé seems to be the one who keeps grabbing the spotlight at joint performances. And it is not in vain that we call her the contemporary queen of pop music because her performances are always followed by dance, singing, and performance for all the audience’s senses.

2. Michael Jackson’s concert at Cleveland’s Richfield Coliseum

Even years after his death, Michael Jackson became a pop music king. He was and remained one of the most adored music artists of all time, regardless of the controversies surrounding his private life. We have to say that if we have to choose one decade, then the 80s is when he proved to us that no one will ever surpass him.

And we certainly didn’t realize that he was right at the time because whoever was at the concert in Cleveland in 1988 knows that there is no event that can surpass that spectacle. The performances were part of the “Bad” tour on the occasion of the album of the same name from 1987. In Cleveland, he played two sold-out concerts, with a total of 40,000 people over the two days.

3. The Beatles’ concert at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium

In August 1966, the famous Beatles performed at Cleveland Stadium, and there was even an incident at the show. Namely, 2500 fans tried to get on the stage to see their favorite stars up close.

However, Cleveland was no stranger to the popular Beatles, as in 1964, they also performed at the Cleveland Public Hall, and there was a similar incident. We believe that the 60s were a special time to be alive, as it must have been something extraordinary and unusual to see the musicians you adored up close.

Unfortunately, The Beatles were only able to perform in Cleveland twice, but that also means that their concerts will forever be remembered in the city’s modern music history.

4. Taylor Swift’s concert at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium

Taylor Swift loves Ohio, but unfortunately, there aren’t many performances planned for the Eras Tour in 2023. You can only see her in Cincinnati, and that’s enough to consider all the options where to buy concert tickets in Ohio 2023 and secure your place on one of the biggest tours in 2023.

Until then, we can remember her performance in Cleveland during the Reputation tour, which proved that Taylor deserves her place among the famous stars of the music scene. At the concert in July 2017, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX performed as opening acts for Taylor and warmed up the atmosphere before she took the stage.

5. Kendrick Lamar’s concert at Columbus Schottenstein Center

Kendrick Lamar performed in 2022 in Columbus as part of his The Big Steppers Tour. Tickets sold out at lightning speed, especially after he performed at the Super Bowl semi finals alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige.

Kendrick Lamar entertains his audience for at least two hours, during which time entertainment is guaranteed for all present. And the audience loves his enthusiasm, energy, and dedication to delivering every song the best he can.

If you haven’t been able to catch any of Kendrick’s shows over the years, we have to let you know that he’s starting to play festivals in mid-2023. Keep that in mind when searching for tickets online, as he and fellow artists like Lil Nas X, Sofi Tukker, and Rufus du Sol, with whom he’ll be performing at some of the summer festivals, are already in high demand.

Final Words

As we already said, Ohio is a US state where you can find entertainment for everyone’s taste – from A-list stars to a rich underground scene. Of course, there are also cultural music events for those who prefer some type of classical music.

What’s unique is that Ohio is always in the middle of A-list stars’ tours. The reason for that is that it connects many states due to its position, so when traveling from one location to another, many stars choose to hold a concert in the cities of Ohio.

Of course, it’s great for those who love music and don’t want to travel to other states. So whenever you find out there is a concert near you in Ohio, hurry up and reserve your ticket. The demand is really high, so it is good to always have a plan for which concert you would like to visit next.