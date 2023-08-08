













5 shoujo anime that fell in love with Latin America from 2020









Remember that traditionally, shoujo is the category of manganime that is aimed at adolescent female audiences and usually has a girl as the protagonist.

There are multiple deliveries and the ancient pillars will always be the essence and what allowed the development of much better built storiesfrom the characters to the situations and the particular nuances of each of its narrative elements.

I highly respect tradition and the different stages of animation, however, sometimes the dust of wisdom overwhelms me and I prefer to review what is current, after all, life usually forces you to be… contemporary?

Source: A-1 Pictures

Finally, if we talk about romance series, there are different styles and approaches, they range from high school girls to office people. And this selection tries to deal with, at least, these two items.

See also EVO Japan 2023 already has a date and confirmed fighting games, with four official tournaments The best contemporary shoujo – 2020’s

Horimiya – 2020

horimiya it is one of the cutest shoujo titles; manages to contrast the personalities of a couple of guys while getting a very flirtatious relationship to emerge. On the one hand, the protagonist tends to project the difficulties, while the girl, much more vibrant, manages to help her partner feel safe again in a complicated world.

Both boys will be, extraordinarily, perfect for each other, or at least, they will manage to build themselves together and this will offer us a fascinating story.

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku – 2020

Wotakoi It is the quintessential otaku shoujo. In addition, it allows us to review the different postures and the reasons for each type of otaku. Are you a closet otaku or are you openly? And this, does it respond to a bad memory?

Anyway, the protagonists are a couple of office workers and childhood friends who meet again and decide to start a romantic relationship based on practicality. Both are otaku but they have had very different lives, due to this, the development of their romance could reach points that generate empathy for you.

However, the construction of its narrative allows you to see how genuine love is built, a perfect match.

Kimi wa Houkago Insomnia – 2023

Kimi wa Houkago Insomnia It came at the most appropriate time, we know that currently many people suffer from insomnia and after the abnormality and the social pressure they deal with for it, perhaps this romantic story is a light and hopeful balm.

It tells the story of two students who have trouble sleeping and also deal with a hostile home. However, when they meet, their life will take a radical turn, but it will be for the better. They will spend the starry nights together and they will be able to get to know each other without ties, fears or prejudices, since they both feel on an equal footing.

This shoujo is particularly interesting because of the scenario it proposes. And you, do you know someone who suffers from insomnia?

Kaguya-sama: Love is War – 2019, 2021, 2022 (…)

Kaguya-sama It is a romantic and comic installment, it will give us a lot of laughs combined with a strange kind of tenderness.

The protagonists are a couple of young people from different social classes and also from an ideology that has many clashes. The ego of both fights to see how and who can violate or discover the feelings of the other. In the end, part of love is building trust in a safe environment so that couples can violate each other and can express themselves without any kind of fear. Well, this is what the young people of Kaguya-sama Love is War.

However, despite their desperate search for it, we can say that their feelings are sincere and they do not try to hierarchize or manipulate the relationship, so it is a chaotic but non-aggressive romance.

Fruit Basket – 2019, 2020

Source: Studio DEEN

Fruits Basquet is a classic but its remastering and the slight changes that were made to its delivery are very valuable. In this installment we will have a lot of fantasy as well as ideological conflicts and very intense family structures.

It tells the story of a girl with a very precious heart and impressive emotional strength who will end up living with a very particular family. The Souma are a dynasty that embodies the Chinese zodiac signs (including the cat).

They are ordinary people until they have physical contact with a person of a different sex, when this happens, they transform into the animal they embody. So it’s a story full of unexpected transformations. But, it is not limited to the grace of it, since the darkness of family conflicts is dangerous for everyone.

Source: A-1 Pictures

In the midst of so much trouble, the young protagonists will manage to build a firm and encouraging romance.

It is undoubtedly one of the most interesting and fun shoujo.

We recommend you: Why watch Skip and Loafer? – A kaleidoscope of metamorphosis

Bonus: Skip and Loafer – 2023

I can’t put aside Skip and Loafer, that although it does not have the romantic nuances as strict as the other series mentioned, it is an unmissable installment that reveals the precious development of a romance coupled with the growth of a young woman starting high school and moving to the city.

The progress of the romance is “slow” compared to the other series but it is no less enjoyable for that. Skip and Loafer It is a guaranteed must for any otakuIt doesn’t matter when you read this.

Shoujo is one of the most interesting demographics and is constantly changing as generations move forward and require new styles of content. However, there are unforgettable classics, as well as new installments that are unmissable. I hope that the selection of contemporary shoujo has satisfied you, in case it has not, I hope your own selection in the comments. What is your favorite shoujo?

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)