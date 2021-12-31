The long-awaited New Year’s dinner is just a few hours to start, and if luckily you didn’t have to work, you’re probably looking to spend your time.

Although you could go back to the titles you have on your console, there are some that give you a whole narrative experience in a short period of time and with great quality.

Here are 5 short games to finish before New Year’s dinner, and we assure you that they will not disappoint you.

What Remains of Edith Finch

This adventure, developed by Giant sparrow, puts you in the shoes of the last member of the Finch family, who, with the help of Edith’s journal, travels through the old family home to relive the memories of their ancestors.

The main story is full of unexpected twists and turns that are worth experiencing, and best of all, you can finish the adventure in just two hours.

It is available for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4.

Superhot

In this list of 5 short games to finish before New Year’s dinner, pure action and shooting could not be missing, and the work of Superhot Team will make you have a great time transforming you into a mysterious glass being whose mission is to eliminate several rivals.

The peculiarity of this title is that everyone will move only if you do, which allows you to dodge bullets and plan in detail strategies to get ahead.

This adventure can be finished in just under three hours.

Little nightmares

If you have a little more time and you are a fan of horror and tension, this title gives you everything you need to distract yourself while the New Year’s dinner arrives.

In this platform job you will play a little girl who must flee from a dark world of giants and other aberrations, so you will have to put your reflexes to the test.

Little Nightmares can be finished in less than 5 hours.

Superliminal

Puzzle games deserve a place on this list too, and Superliminal It has everything to make you think a lot before relaxing as a family.

The approach of this title is somewhat confusing, but what is striking is that it forces you to think beyond the obvious, testing yourself with enigmas that you must solve using the physics of the virtual world.

If you are good, you can finish it in just under 3 hours, although we recommend taking your time to enjoy it.

The Stanley Parable

The best way to close this list is with a title that you can finish in less than two hours or several hours, depending on the path you take.

The Stanley Parable started as a mod of Half-life 2 which became very popular, so they made it a solo game. In it you take control of an office worker who decides to investigate the disappearance of his colleagues, although this task can be very complicated.

There are a number of endings that are based on the decisions you make, so it’s a gamble on fate whether you finish quickly or not.

