Many such TV serials came in the 90s, which left a deep impression on the hearts of the viewers. This was the time when people used to finish their work and sit in front of TV to watch their favorite shows on Doordarshan. In this story of today, we are going to tell you about some such serial of 90s.

Captain House- Let us tell you that this serial started in 1995 was produced by Ekta Kapoor. This was a horror comedy show which was loved by the audience.

Suraag – The Clue- In this superhit serial, Sudesh Barry played the role of CID Inspector Bharat. Due to this serial, Sudesh looted a lot of applause.

A Mouthful of Sky- The first serial in English in India, ‘A Mouthful of Sky’, in which Milind Soman and Rahul Bose played the lead roles. This serial was aired in the year 1995.

Dekh Bhai Dekh- Doordarshan Channel’s popular comedy show ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ aired in the year 1993. In this serial, artists like Shekhar Suman, Naveen Nischal, Farida Jalal and Bhavna Balsawar ruled millions of hearts with their performances.

Captain Vyom- Another popular TV show by Milind Soman which entertained the audience a lot in the 90s. Apart from Milind Soman, Kritika Rana and Aarav Chaudhary also played the lead roles in this serial.