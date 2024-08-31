The most emblematic name is that of Sergio Moro for the government of Paraná; the acronym also targets Acre, Tocantins, Mato Grosso and Paraíba

With 4 governors in office, União Brasil should launch 5 senators as candidates in the 2026 elections. Poder360 found out that Congressmen from the party intend to run for governor of Acre, Mato Grosso, Paraná, Tocantins and Paraíba.

Alan Rick (Union Brazil-AC), Jayme Campos (Brazil-MT Union), Sergio Moro (Brazil-PR Union), Professor Dorinha (Union Brazil-TO) and Ephraim the Son (União Brasil-PB) have plans to run in the next elections. With the exception of Jayme Campos, whose term ends in 2026, all have terms until 2030.

Of the 5 states, only Mato Grosso is governed by União Brasil –by Mauro Mendes. The other federative units – Acre, Paraná, Tocantins and Paraíba – are commanded respectively by PP, PSB, Republicanos and PSD.

“SICKLE FIGHT” IN ACRE

There is a internal crack in União Brasil for the dispute of the government of Acre in 2026. The brothers Rueda and the senator Marcio Bittar (União-AC) are in dispute with Alan Rick, who heads the state directory.

Rick wants to run for office, but he is being undermined by the trio. The senator supported Alysson Bestene (PP-AC) for the City Hall of Rio Branco (AC) until the Ruedas joined the candidacy of the current mayor, Tiao Bocalom (PL-AC).

Bittar directly worked to take Bocalom from the PP to the PL through his son, João Paulo Bittar, president of the PL in Rio Branco.

Antonio Rueda, the party’s national president, wants to make his brother Fabio Rueda federal deputy in 2026 – a project that was frustrated in the last elections – and will support the government whoever supports this endeavor.

It remains to be seen whether, given the arm wrestling, Alan Rick will continue his candidacy as a member of União Brasil.

“REPUBLIC OF CURITIBA”

Sérgio Moro is União Brasil’s candidate for the government of Paraná. The senator enjoys the prestige and support of Antônio Rueda to face the challenge in 2026.

His wife, the federal deputy Rosangela Moro (União Brasil-PR), is a candidate for vice-mayor of Curitiba (PR) on the ticket headed by state deputy Ney Leprevost (Brazil-PR Union).

THE Poder360 found out that there are talks about Rosângela taking over the city hall around 2026 to “turbocharge“ her husband’s candidacy for governor. When contacted, the deputy said that the information “does not proceed“.

Moro, in turn, declared that “the focus at the moment is on activity in the Senate“ and that “later on, his eventual candidacy for the government of Paraná will be decided“.

He also said that “is happy that the research results represent recognition of his work.”

According to a survey by Paraná ResearchMoro leads the voting intentions for the government of Paraná with 41.3%, followed by the current mayor of Curitiba, Rafael Greca (PSD-PR), which has 17.2%.

CHAIR DANCE IN MT

The governor Mauro Mendes is in 2º mandate. The candidate for the position, Senator Jayme Campos, has a mandate in the Upper House until 2026. The two, longtime friends, plan to swap seats – from the Senate to the Government and vice versa.

Campos was governor of Mato Grosso from 1991 to 1995. When contacted by this digital newspaper, the congressman said that his candidacy for governor will only be debated in July 2025 and that until then “a lot of water will flow“.

“What I can say is that I do group politics. I do not impose my candidacy. And before my will comes the will of God and the will of the people.“he stated.

CHESS IN TOCANTINS

Between impeachments and resignations, none of the governors elected since 2006 in Tocantins have completed their term. And the same could happen with the current governor, Wanderlei Barbosa (Republicans-TO), target of a PF operation (Federal Police) for alleged misappropriation of public funds in the distribution of basic food baskets during the Covid pandemic.

Wanderlei relies on the support and solidarity of Senator Professora Dorinha Seabra, who hopes to be governor in the next election. In the plenary session on August 22, right after the PF operation, the congresswoman praised Wanderley’s work as governor of the state of Tocantins.

THE Poder360 sought out Senator Dorinha via telephone and messaging app to ask if she would like to talk about her possible candidacy in 2026. Three phone calls were made to the congresswoman between August 26, 27 and 29, at 6:12 pm, 9:43 am and 6:36 pm, respectively.

Text messages were also sent via WhatsApp on the 26th at 3:54 pm and 6:12 pm. The text will be updated if a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.

MARKED CARDS IN PARAÍBA

Senator Efraim Filho declared to the Poder360 what is it “too early to address the issue [candidatura ao governo da Paraíba]“ and that is necessary “wait for the municipal elections to be decided and then think about strategies for 2026“.

The congressman took a four-month leave of absence to take care of the municipal elections. In Campina Grande (PB), he supports the reelection of his fellow party member Bruno Cunha Lima (Union-PB).

Efraim’s substitute in the Senate, Andre Amaral (União-PB), wants to make his son a federal deputy again in the next elections – André Amaral Filho assumed, as a substitute, the mandate of federal deputy in the 2015-2019 legislature.