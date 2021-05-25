Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai) The gradual recovery in global travel demand during the first months of this year contributed to the restoration of more than 60% of passenger traffic by international airports, according to estimates of participants in Airport Expo 2021 Which concludes its activities tomorrow in Dubai, which reflected a great wave of optimism that the levels that preceded the Covid-19 pandemic could be restored during the next year.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, said that the current indicators indicate positively that there will be a significant growth in demand for air travel in the second half of 2021 and a sustainable recovery in air operations.

In his opening speech at the Global Airport Leaders Forum held on the sidelines of the Airport Expo 2021, Al Suwaidi expected that 2021 will be a transitional year for achieving sustainable recovery and growth, pointing out that despite the pandemic, more passengers are expected to return to travel in the UAE and the world in an instant. Wider, thanks to the launch of vaccination campaigns and the increase in vaccine supplies globally.

Saif Al-Suwaidi giving his speech (Photo – Ihssan Naji)

Al-Suwaidi pointed out that, in light of a more pessimistic scenario, the industry is expected to witness a recovery of 49% (26% internationally and 66% for domestic flights globally), noting that compared to 4.5 billion passengers in 2019, only 1.8 billion passengers traveled. Last year, after the pandemic led to a 50% drop in domestic passenger traffic globally, and 74% in international traffic in a year.

Al Suwaidi said: The UAE has played a key role in maintaining the supply chain of basic and non-essential goods to other countries, pointing out that by June 2021, the number of passengers worldwide is expected to recover and reach 49% compared to its level in 2019.

Facilitate procedures

For his part, Major General Muhammad Al-Marri, Director General of Dubai Residence, said in his speech during the “Airport Security Conference 2021” that the wise leadership’s interest in developing the systems and programs that operate for the work of passports (airports) at Dubai airports; In terms of ensuring that the systems are linked and facilitating entry and exit procedures according to high security standards, he contributed to enhancing the role of the Emirate of Dubai at the regional and international level to upgrade the level of services that make the customer experience smooth and fast and in line with the wise leadership’s vision of making Dubai a fully smart city.

Mohammed Al-Marri



He pointed to the launch of the seamless service of the 122 smart gates spread throughout the departures and arrivals halls of Dubai airports, so that pre-registered passengers in the system can pass through them through an eye print with a face only, without the need to use a handprint or travel documents, during a period of time. 5 to 9 seconds, depending on the movement of the traveler and the steps of the traveler and the capture of facial data through the systems according to the movement of the traveler, indicating that this system contributed to enhancing the confidence of travelers in the emirate, as such precautionary measures in light of the pandemic formed a safety umbrella for them.

Readiness to receive Expo visitors

Al-Marri stressed that the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Dubai in particular, are fully prepared and ready to receive visitors to the Expo in October this year, according to precautionary measures that guarantee their safety, indicating that the Dubai residence is working to provide all facilities in issuing visas and installing residency vouchers. For international participants and exhibitors in Expo 2020, in addition to providing everything that contributes to the success of this event in cooperation with all concerned parties. In turn, Eng. Khalifa Al Zafin, CEO of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, affirmed that Dubai is leading the recovery phase and restoring confidence to the aviation sector worldwide. He pointed out that the second half of this year will witness a noticeable increase in travel demand compared to the year 2019, as a result of accelerating vaccination processes, opening more safe routes between countries and accumulating experiences acquired by the authorities concerned with operating airports, in dealing with the pandemic and providing safe travel for travelers.

“The airports and airlines are ready to provide a smooth and safe travel experience for travelers,” Al-Zafin said.