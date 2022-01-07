Engineers from the American University of Missouri succeeded in designing a prototype of a new blood pressure monitor that is used to monitor people’s blood pressure on a regular basis, which helps early detection of various health problems such as high blood pressure, which has no warning signs or symptoms.

In the traditional method, a number of factors affect the accuracy of a blood pressure reading, including the nervousness of a patient taking a blood pressure measurement in the doctor’s office, known as “white coat syndrome”.

Researchers at the University of Missouri have customized a commercial finger clip device to provide a quick and skinless way to measure and continuously monitor blood pressure, efforts recently documented in a new study published in the IEEE Sensors Journal.

Besides measuring blood pressure, the device can also simultaneously measure four additional vital signs: heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and body temperature and respiratory rate.

And he continues: “The blood pressure operation usually involves a person in the hospital or clinic using an inflatable band that is wrapped around his arm, but there are three problems with this method, as this can cause damage to the arteries if it is performed repeatedly within a short period of time, as well as People’s blood pressure can rise because of nervousness.”

“Whereas it takes up to 30 seconds for the measurement to complete in the traditional method, our device can record blood pressure within 5 seconds using optical sensors placed on the tip of the finger that measure the amount of light reflected off the blood vessels under the surface of the skin,” Bifield continues.

This process is called “photoluminescence” (PPG), and the device uses two sensors located at two different points on the finger to capture a person’s pulse in order to calculate the speed of the pulse wave, or how fast blood travels through the bloodstream.

Once the data from the pulse wave speed is collected, it is sent wirelessly to a computer for signal processing and blood pressure calculation by a machine learning algorithm, as previous studies have demonstrated a strong relationship between pulse wave speed and blood pressure.

In the study, testing the device on a sample of 26 participants revealed that it worked with an accuracy rate of about 90 percent for systolic blood pressure, and an accuracy rate of 63 percent for diastolic blood pressure.

Here, Bifield comments, “The rate of accuracy varies between systolic and diastolic because diastolic pressure, which is the minimum blood pressure for a person, can vary greatly depending on a person’s age, and can also be controlled by various factors, such as: age, arteriosclerosis, health general body weight.

Researchers are currently working on developing the device for home use, and in the future, they seek to develop predictive algorithms to help identify vital signs that can serve as indicators of multiple human diseases, such as COVID-19 and influenza.