Almost everyone has heard of the five-second rule. For those who don’t know, it works something like this: when a food falls to the ground, legend has it that you don’t run the risk of contamination if you pick it up before that time period.

Turns out it’s not that simple. “This rule is a simplification of what actually happens when bacteria are transferred from a surface to a food”, said Donald Schaffner, a food specialist at Rutgers University in the United States, who is responsible for testing this theory. “Some bacteria can even contaminate food instantly,” the author explained to the university’s website.

In the study, Shauffner observed the behavior of bacteria present on four surfaces (stainless steel, ceramic tiles, wood and carpet) when they come into contact with some foods, such as watermelon, bread, bread and butter and gummy bears. The team noted that watermelon had the highest contamination rate. “The transfer of bacteria to food seems to be greatly affected by humidity”, explained the scientist. According to the expert, the fact that microbes do not have legs is the main reason for this. And because watermelon is full of water, it becomes a dish full of microbes.

“And the longer time of contact with food generally results in the passage of more bacteria into the food,” he added. This means that how long the food remains on the ground does have an influence – but it is not the only factor that counts. The characteristics of the place where the food falls and the type of food also make a difference in this process. And amazing: when compared to ceramics and stainless steel, the carpet was the least infected food. So when your bread falls to the ground, however painful it may be, it’s best to let it go.

