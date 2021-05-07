Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The curtain on the exceptional handball season 2020-2021 has come to an end, which only witnessed men’s, youth and women’s competitions, after the annual competition was canceled, and the championships were limited to only 7, including 3 for men and two for youth and the same for women. Sharjah dominated the men’s and youth tournaments, while Al Jazeera won two championships. Women at the level of the League and the President’s Cup. The first scene appears in the first championships of the Emirates Cup season and the problem raised by Shabab Al-Ahly after losing the Al-Ain match 0-10, due to an administrative error and the case developed and reached the Sports Arbitration Center, which ruled that Al-Ahly Youth beat Al-Ain with the same result as the match, except that the whole match “And what is dusted on it” has made the case still in the circle of complicated accounts, as the Knights considered the decision of the arbitration center as a declaration of his victory in the Cup, because he had beaten Al Ain and Sharjah in the final round, while Sharjah had entered the match and realized that the loss by a small margin would give him the title and indeed he lost the match. He won the Cup, and although the scene was from the beginning of the season, it is still continuing and is the most prominent on the field of the game so far despite the end of the season, and the final decision has not been issued. The second scene comes at the end, as it is also a protest made by Al-Jazira Club in the final of the President’s Cup in front of Sharjah, against the backdrop of the stop of the clock in the last 3 seconds, in which Sharjah scored the winning goal and crowned the cup, but the Hand Union resolved the protest by rejection after returning to the electronic screen Reliable in such matters. Arbitration appears in the cadre through young referee Rashid Muhammad Ismail, who managed youth and men’s matches in an exceptional season for the next referee strongly on the road, and is being prepared to obtain the continental badge, even though he is not more than 18 years old, and it is the product of the small referee project that is waiting for referees to come out. Renewed after 3 years of continuous work. Ahmed Saqr, the player of Al Dhafra, appears in the fourth scene after he topped the list of national scorers in the men’s league, scoring 96 goals in 20 matches, and he is the oldest player in the field of hand (48 years), which is a special phenomenon that Brigadier General Saqr moved between a number of clubs after his departure from The emperor’s castle, and he previously played for Al Ain and Al Dhafra, and the player still insists on continuing in the stadiums through his distinguished performance in Faris Al Dhafra. The fifth and final scene is related to the technical aspects, which is the scene of Sharjah winning the League Shield for the second year in a row without defeat, and although the team achieved the shield for the fifth year in a row and the fifteenth in its history, the lack of loss or draw in any match was the phenomenon of the season, at a time when Al-Jazira women’s team regained the League Shield and the President’s Cup, after Al-Nasr won the two championships last season.