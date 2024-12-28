We know that the Christmas It is a time of gifts, generosity and desire to celebrate, and therefore, cybercriminals take advantage of these dates to scam people. Therefore, since Proofpointthey explain 5 strategies with which cybercriminals will seek to deceive users.

Using generative artificial intelligence to deceive

As we know, Artificial intelligence is growing and acquiring unprecedented importance. Thanks to it, cybercriminals can create fake emails that use false offers, promotions or messaging notices. Many people keep an eye on different packages they have ordered or shipped, and this common scam is known as phishing.

To check if it is a scam, you have to look details such as the personalization of the message, if they request unnecessary information and that they can imitate in a very real way to a legitimate company, so the victim could easily fall. It is crucial to be alert not only where we buy, but also not to do so or trust at the slightest suspicion of a scam attempt.

Skipping double authentication could be common

It consists of the attacker stealing the account credentials, intercepting the MFA (multi-factor authentication) code. when the victim enters it on a fake login page. They take advantage of the increased traffic of order confirmation messages and shipping notifications during these dates to direct users to websites where they will be intercepted and their credentials stolen.

To prevent this, it is essential avoid clicking on links in unsolicited or unusual emails and text messages. You should always go directly to a legitimate source on a website or call the known contact number.

Gift card fraud

On these dates, it is quite common to give gifts in the form of a gift card, since it is a convenient, popular option and usually leaves a good impression. However, criminals are also aware of this, and It all starts with a short text message or email to feel out the victim and make you buy high-value gift cards, requesting a prior refund.

In this way, when obtaining the refund, They can obtain the user’s card and account numberusing the real card details to carry out the scam. These are credible, since they take advantage of the victim’s emotions by being able to be part of something positive to make others happy.

Self-Donating Charity Scams

This is somewhat similar to the previous one, since the criminals create fake and non-profit companiesor websites that imitate well-known charities to send charity emails phishing. These dates They are ideal for making requests for food donations or help for people in need.because people are more sensitive and feel more empathetic.

Even They take advantage of catastrophic situations, both humanitarian and naturaland will use phone calls, social networks, printed materials or advertisements. The best way to avoid this is to work directly with legitimate and established charities, always stay in touch with real numbers and addresses, and never click on links to anything unsolicited.

Impersonation of well-known brands

These types of scams are still very common, especially these days, as scammers can impersonate popular brands or platforms and attempt to deceive your customers with emails containing false offers of articles.

They redirect to fake shopping websites, where when you enter your card information, They can seize them and steal your money. Therefore, it is recommended to buy from trusted websites and, above all, do not access links with email offers from which you have never purchased and which request your financial information from the beginning.





