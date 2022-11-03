One of the most requested topics by people who want to start investing their money is in which spaces you can invest safelythere are many options, but this time we will tell you which are the places where you can perform investments safely.

The federal government of Mexico currently issues and places different instruments in the debt marketthis way you can invest money in a safe way.

Certificates of the Treasury of the Federation (Cetes):

They have a nominal value of 10 pesos

They do not pay periodic interest because they are ‘zero coupon bonds’ that is, when buying a cete you buy it at a discount nominal value.

that is, when buying a you buy it at a discount Investment terms range from seven days to one year.

At the end of the term, your profit will be the difference between the nominal value and the price you actually paid when you bought it.

Development Bonds of the Federal Government with a Fixed Interest Rate (Bonds):

Their face value is 100 pesos

They are issued and placed at 3, 5, 10, 20 and 30 years

They pay interest every six months

every six months The interest rate is fixed, since it is determined from the issuance of the instrument and is maintained throughout its life.

Federal Government Development Bonds (Bondes):

They have a nominal value of 100 pesos.

Their investment term It is 3, 5 and 7 years old.

It is 3, 5 and 7 years old. They pay interest every 28 days.

Its interest rate is variable and is determined with the operations of buy and sell of the brokerage firms and credit institutions.

Federal Government Development Bonds denominated in Investment Units (Udibonos):

Their nominal value is 100 units.

is 100 units. They are issued and placed in terms of 3, 10 and 30 years.

Pay interest every six months based on a fixed interest rate plus a gain or loss that is subject to the behavior of the UDIS.

plus a gain or loss that is subject to the behavior of the UDIS. They protect the holder from the pernicious effect of inflation.

They are placed through auctions and their yield is determined by the market.

Can I buy public debt securities?

The population can invest in Mexico public debt short (less than 1 year), medium (1 to 3 years) and/or long term (more than 3 years), and can be done through the primary or secondary market.

The primary market (also know as financial asset issuance market) is a physical, virtual or electronic place, where it is sold to the public financial instruments that have just been issued.

We recommend you read:

In the primary market, what is sought is to obtain financing for the issuing company, and in the secondary seeks to give liquidity to investments made in securities and at the same time establishes a final price of securities. When you are going to invest you must take into account the performance of your investment, the risk, the term, and the profile you have as an investor.