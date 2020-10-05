Senior IAS and poet Dr. Hariom has sent a legal notice to mobile operator Vodafone. They allege that Vodafone deducted Rs 5 from their account balance without any reason. In the message he received, it has been said to deduct 5 rupees as the downloading charge of a game. However, according to him, he never downloaded any such game.

Hariom confirmed the legal notice issued to Vodafone by tweeting. Hariom tweeted tagging Vodafone, ‘This is another proof of Vodafone theft / robbery. I do not even know and I have downloaded a game of 5 rupees on my mobile. This is ridiculous. Just say that you will have to pay for this with interest. Legal notice has been sent.



IAS Hariom is also known for poems and writing

Dr. Hariom with a flamboyant image is also in discussion for writing and singing. He has a long list of songs written and sung on YouTube. Apart from this, Hariom has also written many books like Dhoop Ka Parcham, America Meri Jaan and the next season of cotton. Apart from this, Hariom is also fond of Shero-Shayari. He has introduced his ghazals and poems in many Mushayars.