Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to follow five rules for their safety and avoid the risks of erroneous entry from a secondary road to a main road, through a digital traffic awareness video.

And she demanded the need to make sure that the road is clear before entering it, according to the following: the driver must slow down his speed when he reaches the intersection, and be careful to use the appropriate side warning light in his vehicle, and give priority to crossing vehicles coming from the main road, then make sure that the road is clear of vehicles before setting off, and then make sure to slow down if there is a vehicle parked in front of the vehicle driven by the driver, and finally make sure that the road is clear after it has moved.