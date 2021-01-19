Egoland managed to give a second air of life to Rust, a game of the type survival that, although he was not dead, he had a somewhat reduced community.

This initiative is promoted by a group of Spanish youtubers among which are Rubius, Alexby, Ibai, and many others, who play on a private server to show who is better.

Though Egoland It is not open to everyone, those who want to experience a similar experience can do so simply by following five rules that we show you below.

For what Egoland it wasn’t just any game of Rust, the founders created a regulation that, in addition to giving the game a different touch, gives equal opportunities to everyone and prevents it from becoming a carnage.

If you want to emulate the experience of this server together with your friends, we leave you the 5 rules you must follow.

Egoland Rule 1: You can’t play more than eight hours a day

As with any video game, there is the possibility that time ends up absorbing you and you want to spend the whole day playing, which would put other players at a disadvantage.

To prevent some from growing more than others, it was determined that Egolando can only be played for eight hours a day, so don’t be a cheater and progress little by little.

Rule 2: You can’t raide in the first 48 hours

Since Rust is a game that came out a few years ago, it is possible that there are experts who will start attacking you only at the beginning of the game.

Your attacks must be planned carefully.

To avoid these early massacres, in Egoland There are 48 hours of peace where you can gather resources without fear of being invaded, so make the most of them.

Egoland’s Rule 3: You can only do two raids per day

Once the raids begin, the real action begins, but there are people so ruthless that they are not satisfied with invading a single player and practically live off the prey.

In order to prevent these hard blows that can leave a user at a disadvantage, it was determined that you can only raid twice a day, so take a good look at who your targets will be.

Rule 4: You can only speak through the game

If you are a fan of online games, you use applications like Discord to communicate with your friends, as it provides some privacy.

Rust has its own communication system, although it has a disadvantage, and that is that everyone can hear you if they are around.

You will have to risk someone listening to you.

To make things more interesting, Egoland players can only talk in-game, so their plans could be picked up by a spy.

Rule 5: Everyone must follow the above rules

Rust does not have these rules programmed into its code, so it is up to each player to respect these guidelines if they want to experience the same experience of Egoland.

Surely the experience will not be equal to that of playing with renowned youtubers, but at least you can have a taste of the gameplay.

Are you already playing Rust? Tell us in the comments.

