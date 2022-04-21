The Executive Regulations regarding the Federal Decree-Law Concerning the Entry and Residence of Foreigners, which was approved by the Cabinet headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, provided five types of residency and visas that serve the labor market in the UAE, with the aim of Enhancing the position of the UAE as an ideal destination for living, working and investing, and supporting the process of sustainable economic growth, by attracting and retaining qualified talents and competencies from all over the world.

According to the executive regulations, the first type of residency that serves the labor market in the country is the “job exploration visa”, which was created to facilitate the entry of skills and competencies to explore job opportunities available in the country. It is granted to the skilled labor category at the first, second or third professional levels, as well as Granted to graduates of the top 500 universities in the world, provided that no more than two years have passed since the person graduated, and that the minimum educational level is a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.

The second residency is called the “Explore Investment Opportunity and Business Opportunity Visa,” and aims to facilitate the entry of investors to explore investment opportunities, as it gives investors and entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn about the requirements for establishing a business within simple procedures, and without a guarantor or host within the country.

The residency permit system has also witnessed qualitative updates, the most important of which is the introduction of green residency for a period of five years, to include the “green residency for the skilled worker,” provided that a work permit is obtained in the country, under a valid work contract, and that the person is a skilled worker (first professional level or second or third), as well as “green residency for self-employment”, provided that a self-employment permit is obtained from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, provided that the minimum educational level is a bachelor’s degree or specialized diploma or its equivalent, and the annual income from self-employment for the previous two years is not less than 360,000 dirhams, and finally the “green residence for the investor or partner”, which replaces the previous investor’s residence, for a period of two years, with simpler conditions and greater benefits.



