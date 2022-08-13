Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Emirates Agency, in cooperation with partners, is working on the implementation of 5 research and development projects from the “Emirates Network for Meteor and Meteor Observation” project, a joint project between the Emirates Space Agency and the Sharjah Center for Space and Astronomy. The network consists of three different stations distributed throughout the UAE to record astronomical phenomena in the sky of the country. Each station includes astronomical cameras directed towards the sky, and they automatically record as soon as any meteor appears that may be part of a meteor shower or a piece of space debris. When this meteor is captured from more than one location, its trajectory is calculated so that its source can be determined.

This comes within the framework of strengthening scientific research efforts, innovations and projects in the field of space, while the UAE Space Agency seeks to provide all support for space science research and discoveries through direct investments and through funds for research and space studies provided by local and international institutions.

The Meteor Observation Network project is a system dedicated to detecting, monitoring and tracking space objects that enter the Earth’s atmosphere, which can be of natural origin, meteorites or man-made space debris, such as the remains of satellites. This system can be used to try to predict where any objects that might escape combustion will fall to the ground.

The aim is to study the nature, rate and distribution of these accidents and to try to predict their source, how they will behave during their descent through the Earth’s atmosphere, and where the point of impact may be on Earth.

Satellite data processing

In addition, a satellite command and data processing program development project that will run on the satellites, following a multi-layer development approach that results in flexible software modules that can be ported to different hardware structures, is in the process of developing mission design concept and system specifications as well as command equipment development. And data processing for satellites to deal with all kinds of data that comes from the vehicle.

There is also a project to map the country’s lands using satellite images, where a taxonomic map is being developed for the Emirates, which is in the process of analyzing satellite images using artificial intelligence techniques in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University, in addition to a project to develop low-energy devices to detect radiation for use in space applications in cooperation with Khalifa University.

radiation detection

This project aims to develop radiation detection and dosimetry with extremely low energy and light weight for the space environment. The technology will contribute significantly to extending the working life of the satellite, thus reducing launch costs. An integrated system of electronic components compatible with the space environment is currently being designed and built.

The project is also implementing a project to develop a catalog of materials used using multispectral and hyperspectra students of Zayed University. The project deals with the applications of remote sensing and hyperspectral spectroscopy. The team developed mathematical modeling of the spectral response of mixed Earth materials, developed a special local interactive spectral library, and built Emirati national skills in sensing After, the project also studies the impact of invasive species on the environment of the United Arab Emirates, and conduct optical reflection measurements for mineral exploration and the surface study of Mars.