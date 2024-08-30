The UAE Space Agency reported that the Space Sector Regulation Law has set five main conditions or requirements for any person or natural individual to participate in manned space flights, the most important of which are proof that the natural person has been informed of the risks associated with the space flight and that he is fully aware of them, the natural person’s written consent to go on the space flight, and proof that he has completed the necessary training.

The law defined manned space flight as “any space flight that uses a space object to transport any member of the space flight crew or any of the participants in the human space flight, or both.”

The law prohibits the practice of any space activity, or the establishment, use or possession of space facilities or related facilities within the country, without obtaining a permit or a “no-objection” certificate in advance from the agency.

The agency confirmed that the law regulating the space sector in the UAE is the first of its kind in the Arab world, as it aims to regulate the national space sector and its activities and stimulate investment in it, explaining that it contributes to providing a supportive environment for space investment.

The agency stated, in a series of advisory posts broadcast on its official social media pages, that the space sector in the UAE is keen to support the principle of transparency and adherence to international treaties and agreements. It also works to enhance sustainability, stability and long-term sustainable practices in all space activities, and to stimulate investment and cooperation between the private, academic and government sectors.

She explained that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is the first specialised programme to prepare and train astronauts in the Arab world, continues to qualify more national astronauts who possess the necessary expertise and skills to represent the UAE and the Arab world in future space missions and contribute to scientific experiments that benefit humanity.

The agency has set a number of controls and requirements related to manned space flight activities, in cooperation with the relevant government agencies, particularly with regard to suborbital space flights, in order to ensure that the operator fully fulfills its obligations.

The agency has identified five conditions, or main requirements, that space flight operators must meet before involving any natural person in a space flight, including proof that the natural person has been informed of the risks associated with the space flight, and that he is fully aware of them, and his written consent to go on the space flight, proof that he has completed the necessary training, proof that he is physically and healthily fit to undertake the flight, proof that the operator has completed the necessary risk and safety assessments, and the existence of an appropriate emergency plan, in addition to the operator meeting any requirements issued by a decision of the agency’s board of directors.

She stressed the necessity for every operator authorized to conduct manned space flights to immediately inform the agency of any incident or accident to which they were exposed, or any risks they face, and any measures they have taken to reduce them or their effects.

According to the agency, the Space Sector Regulation Law requires any person wishing to engage in space communications activities to obtain a “no objection” certificate in advance from the agency, while the final permit is issued by the competent authority regulating communications in the country in accordance with the legislation in force therein, provided that the agency has the discretionary power to refuse to grant permits or “no objection” certificates to any person, according to what it deems to be in the public interest.

5 goals

The UAE Astronaut Programme, which was launched in 2017 with the aim of establishing the infrastructure for the UAE’s space sector, has succeeded in achieving its five main objectives: “Qualifying the first batch of Emirati astronauts to travel to space after intensive training courses,” “Sending Emirati astronauts into space to conduct scientific experiments that benefit humanity,” “Encouraging the culture of exploration in the UAE and motivating and inspiring young generations,” “Consolidating the UAE’s position as a global partner in manned space flights,” and “Supporting the UAE’s vision of building a future based on a knowledge-based economy.”

Space insurance

The UAE Space Agency stated that the operator of space services and flights must provide the Agency with evidence that it has the necessary financial coverage to cover any damage or liability towards third parties that may arise during the practice of space activity, whether in the form of an insurance contract covering the entire period of space activity, or in the form of a financial guarantee approved by the Agency, in order to obtain a permit from the Agency to practice space activity, and to renew this coverage on an ongoing basis.

She explained that the Chairman of the Agency’s Board of Directors may, by decision, form a temporary committee to exempt some activities from the requirements, in whole or in part, and any other requirements. The Agency may request that the operator wishing to practice activities related to the space sector submit an insurance contract, or any other guarantees approved by the Agency.