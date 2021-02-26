Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has set 5 requirements related to critical care services and the medical and technical staff in the intensive care units of government and private hospitals, in order to provide best health practices to reduce the risk of spreading “Covid 19” infection among community members.

The Ministry stressed the importance of these requirements in raising the quality of health services provided in hospitals, noting that these measures come within the framework of strategic partnership and social responsibility and to strengthen the health system in the country, and the Ministry’s keenness to ensure the interest of patients and protect public health in society.

The Ministry based its decision on Cabinet Decision No. 47 of 2018 regarding the adoption of unified national standards for hospitals, and the circular, issued by Dr. Amin Al-Amiri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection auxiliary to public health policy and licensing, required governmental and private hospitals to exist and manage critical care services. Critical care consultant or specialist, and an infectious disease consultant or specialist must be present.

In its circular, the Ministry requested all critical care professionals to obtain accreditation or training in the field of advanced cardiac life support, as well as accreditation or training in the field of cardiopulmonary resuscitation or basic resuscitation methods.

She emphasized the necessity of the presence of specialized intensive care nursing staff members, and every occupied bed in the critical care unit must have a member of the registered nursing staff (RN), provided that he has the appropriate training and has sufficient experience to provide the necessary care.

Evidence that the nursing staff specialized in critical care should receive continuous training with an assessment of competency, such as written tests, resumed study offers, etc.

The Ministry asked health care workers who deal with infectious diseases to adhere to the standards and requirements of the CDC’s needs.

On the impact of hospitals ’adherence to these requirements issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Mazen Zuweihed, Consultant and Head of the Central Care Department at the American Hospital in Dubai, replied: These are realistic and necessary requirements for their role in raising the quality of health services provided in hospitals.

He added: “With regard to intensive care, a specialist in intensive care must be present in order to be able to provide the best types of care to patients. Because a non-specialist doctor will not be able to treat this type of patient properly. ”

He pointed out the necessity of having a doctor for infectious diseases in all hospitals that have intensive care, to prevent or limit the presence of infectious diseases that may appear in intensive care units, due to the failure to take adequate measures to prevent these diseases.

He pointed out that it is normal for every person who provides health care to a patient in intensive care to be able to perform CPR and CPR, if they are on the resuscitation team, and this requires that he be trained on that before, stressing the need for commitment The units take care of this matter.

He mentioned that preventive measures are imperative in the intensive care units, so that the hospital has a specialized program and people monitor the safety procedures in the intensive care rooms, in order to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases from patients to workers in the health sector or vice versa, and these measures must be carefully monitored. Of hospital specialists.

Zoehed stated that the standards set by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection aim to raise the level and efficiency of workers in central care so that they are able to provide the best health care to critically ill patients, indicating that the requirements set by the Ministry are the standards followed in the best countries of the world.