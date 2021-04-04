The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has set five requirements that holders of doctoral degrees and specialists in the fields of engineering and science must submit to obtain a “entry to finish the procedures for golden residency”, and its duration is six months with multiple entries.

The authority stated that it is required to bring a certified copy of the doctoral degree by the Ministry of Education in one of the priority specialties (doctoral degrees), and to bring a certified copy of the university degree from the Ministry of Education in one of the disciplines in the fields of engineering and science, to bring a work contract for a profession in one of the disciplines fields Engineering and science, a copy of the passport, health insurance of not less than one year, which can be extended.

The Cabinet introduced major changes in granting golden residency to residents, starting from the beginning of last December, by including new categories for those entitled to long-term residence (golden residency) visas for 10 years, including all holders of doctoral degrees, doctors, and engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and technology. In terms of vitality, and surpassing accredited universities in the country with a rate of 3.8 or more, as well as those with specialized degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and viruses, in addition to the top secondary school students in the country with their families.

The authority stated on its website that there are four requirements for specialists in priority scientific fields and athletes, to obtain an entry visa to finish the golden residency procedures, which are: Bring a specialized certificate in one of the rare fields specified by the competent authorities in the country (priority scientific fields), bring a letter Recommendation from the General Authority for Sports or one of the sports councils (athletes), a copy of the passport, health insurance of not less than one year, which can be extended.

As for talented physicians and scientists, bring a letter approved by the Ministry of Health in the country to practice the profession of medicine (doctors), bring a letter of recommendation from the Emirates Council of Scientists or a letter from the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Scientific Excellence stating that he is a recipient of the Academic Excellence Medal ( Scholars), a copy of a passport, and a health insurance that is not less than a year and can be extended.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

