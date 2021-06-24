Yes #Messi(19) decided to play in # Qatar2022, playing only the 3 matches of the 1st round would surpass #Maradona(21) as the Argentine player with the most presence in the World Cup. If he reaches the final, he goes to #Matthaeus(25) and will be the player with the most World Cup matches in history.

– Gringo Ceballos (@gringo_ceballos) July 1, 2018