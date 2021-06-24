Lionel Messi turns 34 and will seek to get his first title with the Argentine team in the Copa América. Here, we review five individual records that he will seek to break in these years.
1. Be the player with the most matches in the Copa América
A record that can be achieved in case of playing all the games of the Cup. Messi has played 30 games and the one who played the most games was the Chilean Sergio Livingstone with 34. In this edition he could equal it. Will you get over it?
two. Be the player with the most matches in World Cups
Messi has 19 games in the World Cups. Let’s remember that he played in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. If he manages to play the seven games of Qatar 2022, he will reach 26 games and surpass the record of Lothar Matthäus. It is worth noting that the Argentine with the most participations is Diego Maradona (21) and is followed by Javier Mascherano (20).
3. Be the top Argentine scorer in World Cups
Messi is the top scorer of the Argentina team, but Batistuta continues to be the one who converted the most in World Cups. He has six converts and needs four to match the historic 9.
Four. Be the top scorer in the Playoffs
A duel that will be hand in hand with Luis Suárez until the end. At the moment, the Uruguayan leads the table with 25 goals and the Argentine is one goal away.
5. Be the player who played the most World Cups
Messi will play his fifth World Cup in Qatar 2022 and will share the record with Antonio Carbajal (Mexico), Matthäus (Germany) and Rafael Márquez (Mexico). No Argentine player managed to do it. Will the all-time record perk up in 2026?
